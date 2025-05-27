Malaysia stirs ‘hotpot diplomacy’ in China

Listen to this article

Customers dine at the Jingli hotpot restaurant in Beijing. Malaysian researchers are developing palm-based tallow that they say could be a substitute for the beef-based fat used in traditional hotpot recipes. (Photo: Reuters)

Malaysia is seeking to expand its palm oil market in China by offering a plant-based alternative for use in mala hotpot, a popular spicy dish that’s cooked with raw meats and vegetables in a simmering pot.

The world’s second-largest palm oil producer is working with Chinese researchers to develop a substitute to traditional tallow, a rendered animal fat mainly derived from beef and commonly used for frying and baking. Malaysia is touting palm as better aligned with modern healthy living trends.

“This is more than just culinary exchange — it’s hotpot diplomacy,” said Chan Foong Hin, Malaysia’s deputy minister of plantation and commodities. Palm is cholesterol-free and sourced sustainably, he said in a statement.

The mala version of the dish, featuring Sichuan peppercorns and chili peppers, is known for its bright red colour and tongue-numbing flavours.

Early research shows that hotpot paste made with the new palm-based tallow closely replicates the fat content and sensory experience of traditional beef tallow, according to the statement. The plant-based alternative also makes it suitable for both vegetarians and Muslims.

The initiative is part of Malaysia’s effort to use scientific innovation to promote palm’s use in China, the world’s second-largest importer of the most-consumed cooking oil.

Other collaborations with food manufacturers are also opening new entry points for the ubiquitous oil, including in mala-flavoured snacks, personal care products, and industrial applications.

Malaysia’s bilateral trade with Chongqing, a city in central China where mala hotpot is popular, has reached $3.27 billion, with palm playing a key role in the dish as well as green chemicals and oleochemicals, Chan said.

“Palm-based tallow offers a more cost-effective solution, while matching the flavour and texture of traditional beef tallow,” Chan said.

“Malaysia is proud to contribute to the evolution of China’s food culture while deepening trade and technology partnerships through palm oil.”