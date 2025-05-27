Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, XVideos targeted in EU probe

A Pornhub logo is displayed at the company's booth at the 2018 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. (File photo: AFP)

BRUSSELS — Adult content platforms Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX and XVideos will be investigated for suspected breaches of European Union online content law, EU regulators said on Tuesday.

The companies were designated as very large online platforms under the Digital Services Act (DSA) in 2023, which requires them to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on their platforms.

The European Commission said the companies have not complied with rules requiring them to put in place appropriate measures to protect minors from adult content.

Separately, the EU executive said the bloc's countries will coordinate actions against smaller pornographic platforms to protect children.