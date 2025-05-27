US drops some Covid vaccine recommendations

Trump’s health secretary says healthy children, pregnant women do not need shots

WASHINGTON - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stopped recommending routine Covid-19 vaccinations for pregnant women and healthy children, health regulators said on Tuesday.

Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr said in a video posted on social media platform X that the vaccines have been removed from the CDC’s immunisation schedule for those groups.

Kennedy, a long-time vaccine sceptic whose department oversees the CDC, has been remaking the US health system to align with President Donald Trump’s goal of dramatically shrinking the federal government.

The US Food and Drug Administration last week said it plans to require new clinical trials for approval of annual Covid-19 boosters for healthy Americans under age 65, effectively limiting them to older adults and those at risk of developing severe illness.

Covid vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.