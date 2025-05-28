Pope Leo appeals for Gaza ceasefire, laments deaths of children

Displaced Palestinian children wait to receive a free meal from a charity food distribution centre in Gaza City, northern Gaza, on Tuesday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo appealed on Wednesday for a ceasefire in Gaza and called on Israel and Hamas militants to "completely respect" international humanitarian law.

"In the Gaza Strip, the intense cries are reaching Heaven more and more from mothers and fathers who hold tightly to the bodies of their dead children," the pontiff said during his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square.

"To those responsible, I renew my appeal: stop the fighting," said the pope. "Liberate all the hostages. Completely respect humanitarian law."

Leo, elected on May 8 to replace the late Pope Francis, also appealed for an end to the war in Ukraine.

Pope Leo XIV waves on the day he holds a general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

Italy urges Israel to stop offensive in Gaza

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday that Israel's continued assault on the Gaza Strip has become unacceptable and must stop immediately and warned against any move to forcibly displace Palestinians from the enclave.

The minister spoke to parliament about the situation in Gaza amid mounting Western criticism of Israel, which invaded the Palestinian territory after the attacks by Hamas on its southern communities on Oct 7, 2023.

"The legitimate reaction of the Israeli government to a terrible and senseless act of terrorism is unfortunately taking absolutely dramatic and unacceptable forms, which we call on Israel to stop immediately," Tajani told parliament.

Italy has been a vocal supporter of Israel but there has been growing unease within the right-wing coalition government over the relentless and long-running military campaign.

In all, more than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's air and ground war, Gaza health authorities say.

"The bombing must end, humanitarian assistance must resume as soon as possible, respect for international humanitarian law must be restored," Tajani told a heated debate in the lower house of parliament.

A person holds a Palestinian flag in front of the Colosseum during a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Rome, Italy, on Oct 28, 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

On Gaza, the government has come under attack from the opposition parties which have announced a demonstration in Rome on June 7, demanding sanctions against Israel and that Italy formally recognises the State of Palestine.

"The levels of political, moral and intellectual squalor that all of you, Italian and European ruling classes, are reaching, will condemn you as those who are complicit in extermination, genocide and inhuman crime," said Riccardo Ricciardi, a lawmaker from the 5-Star Movement.

Tajani said a Palestinian state could still be created following negotiations involving Israel, and Italy wanted to keep a dialogue open with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

But he reiterated that Italy was against displacing Palestinians from Gaza, an option

US President Donald Trump proposed earlier this year. The proposal was swiftly rejected by Arab countries.

"The expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza is not and will never be an acceptable option," Tajani said.

He reiterated that Italy might be prepared to take part in an eventual Arab-led peacekeeping mission in Gaza.