S.African woman gets life for selling 6-year-old daughter

The court said Racquel “Kelly” Smith was unremorseful for kidnapping and selling her daughter, reportedly to a traditional healer. The child has never been found. (Photo: AFP)

SALDANHA BAY, South Africa - A South African court on Thursday sentenced a woman to life in prison for kidnapping and selling her six-year-old daughter, in a case that horrified the country.

Joshlin Smith went missing in February last year from her home in Saldanha Bay, a fishing town 135 kilometres north of Cape Town, and has never been found.

Her mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, was found guilty of kidnapping and selling the young girl, reportedly for 20,000 rand ($1,100).

Judge Nathan Erasmus ruled that Smith, 35, and her two co-accused — a boyfriend and mutual friend — also be jailed for life for human trafficking.

They were all sentenced to a concurrent 10 years' imprisonment for kidnapping.

“I am also ordering the entry of your names to the child protection register,” Erasmus ruled.

Smith was present at the court and sat through the hour-long proceeding with an impassive gaze.

She was initially a figure of sympathy when her child disappeared, sparking a massive nationwide search operation.

Photos showing Joshlin’s striking green eyes, broad smile and brown pigtails flooded the internet.

The case drew national attention, including from a minister who offered who offered a one-million-rand ($54,000) reward for her safe return.

But it took a turn when prosecutors alleged that Smith sold her daughter to a traditional healer, who was interested in her eyes and fair complexion.

South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world and the kidnapping of children is on the rise.