After 2 months, 40 witnesses, Maradona trial declared null

Diego Maradona died on November 25, 2020 at age 60, while recovering at home from brain surgery. (Photo: AFP)

SAN ISIDRO (ARGENTINA) - An Argentine court on Thursday nullified the trial of late football legend Diego Maradona's medical team after a judge stepped down over her role in an unauthorized documentary about the case.

In what is widely considered an embarrassment for Argentina's judicial system, judge Maximiliano Savarino said the conduct of his colleague Julieta Makintach had "caused prejudice" to the proceedings, which started in March and had already heard more than 40 witnesses.

A new trial will be held from scratch, with a different panel of judges.

Makintach, one of three judges, had recused herself on Tuesday after it emerged she had been interviewed for a miniseries about the case, potentially breaking a string of ethics rules.

After police raids and a one-week suspension of proceedings, 47-year-old Makintach was accused of violating her impartiality, influence peddling and even bribery over her involvement in the miniseries "Divine Justice."

A trailer for the TV show was played in court Tuesday, showing Makintach stalking the halls of justice in high heels as grim details of the footballing hero's demise were relayed.

The footage appeared to contain unauthorized recordings allegedly made inside the courtroom -- a violation of court rules.

Makintach initially denied authorizing any filming during the trial, but her credibility was questioned after the trailer showed her being interviewed by a film crew and walking through the courtroom.

The prosecution, the complainants and most of the defense lawyers had asked for a new panel of judges to be appointed and the trial, which they consider tainted, restarted.

No date has been set for the new trial, for which judges will be chosen by an internal court lottery.

Thursday's ruling can still be appealed, lawyers told AFP, casting doubt on whether the already long-delayed proceedings will resume this year.

- 'Agonizing' -

Maradona -- considered one of the world's greatest ever players -- died in November 2020 aged 60 while recovering from brain surgery.

He was found to have died of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema -- a condition where fluid accumulates in the lungs -- two weeks after going under the knife.

His seven-person medical team is on trial over the conditions of his home convalescence, described by prosecutors as grossly negligent.

The team faces prison terms of between eight and 25 years if convicted of "homicide with possible intent" -- pursuing a course of action despite knowing it could lead to death.

Prosecutors allege the former footballer was abandoned to his fate for a "prolonged, agonizing period" before his death.

Daughter Gianinna Maradona told the court her father was kept in "a dark, ugly and lonely" place and that his carers were more interested in money than his welfare.