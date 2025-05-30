Real or AI? Video of kangaroo on plane goes viral

AI-generated image of a kangaroo holding a boarding pass, waiting to board a plane. (Photo: Infinite unreality)

A video showing a kangaroo appearing to wait in line to board an airplane — like any other human passenger — has gone viral worldwide. The clip depicts what seems to be a heated exchange between a passenger and an airline staff member at the boarding gate, arguing over whether the kangaroo is allowed to board. The scene is made even more striking by the kangaroo’s expression as it stands quietly, holding a boarding pass in its paw.

The video ends humorously, with the kangaroo seemingly fed up with the argument, calmly walking past the gate agent and onto the plane.

The clip, shared by the Instagram account @infiniteunreality, has garnered over 16.1 million views. Its lifelike visuals led many viewers to believe the scene was real. Some commenters even claimed that kangaroos can be emotional support animals, similar to therapy dogs used by certain passengers — which only reinforced the belief that the video was authentic.

(video by @Infiniteunreality)

However, internet sleuths soon pointed out inconsistencies that revealed the video was generated by AI:

The conversation in the video doesn't appear to be in English, which raised questions about the authenticity of the setting — particularly if the incident supposedly took place in Australia.

By law, kangaroos cannot board planes or leave Australia unless they are confined in crates or cages, in compliance with strict and complex regulations governing their transport.

When the kangaroo turns around, the text on its jacket is illegible — a common telltale sign of AI-generated imagery.

Real kangaroos don’t walk on two legs like humans. They hop or move both hind legs simultaneously, unlike the walking motion shown in the video.

Finally, the top-left corner of the video shows an infinity symbol, the signature of Infinite Unreality — a digital artist known for creating hyperrealistic AI-generated content.

This highly realistic video serves as a reminder of how convincing AI-generated media has become — and how easy it is to be fooled without a closer look.