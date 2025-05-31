K-pop and breakdance power South Korea’s high-stakes Presidential Race

Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, takes a selfie photograph with a voter outside a polling station during the early voting period in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

SEOUL — In South Korea’s high-stakes presidential campaign, K-pop is not just a cultural backdrop — it’s a political strategy.

Both major parties are leaning on Korean pop hits to energise voters, blending choreography and catchy lyrics with political messaging. Among the favourites at campaign rallies: Kim Jong-kook’s Lovable and Young Tak’s Next Door Oppa, are now fixtures in events across the country.

But unlike the last United States presidential election, where Kamala Harris secured endorsements from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, South Korean artists have shied away from direct campaigning, which risks alienating fans.

The opposition Democratic Party has deployed a 48-member “Shouting Korea” team, which travels nationwide in mobile units designed to create festive, street-level rallies. Their goal is to produce crowd-friendly events using choreography and classic Korean pop songs before and after the party nominee Lee Jae-myung takes the stage.

The conservative People Power Party has taken a similar approach, with candidate Kim Moon-soo’s campaign team choosing retro hits like Lovable, over songs by current idols.

“Kim’s frequent use of heart gestures inspired us to highlight a ‘lovable’ image, playing on the song’s message to enhance his public appeal,” Kim Dong-hwan, a PPP campaign official, said.

South Koreans head to the polls Tuesday after six months of political turmoil, hoping a new leader can begin to heal a fractured nation. The snap vote comes after impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed by the Constitutional Court in April for his abrupt decision to declare martial law.

The state of the economy and fighting US President Donald Trump’s tariffs are among the hot topics for voters, according to recent opinion surveys. Lee had 49% support while Kim trailed with 36% in a survey of 1,005 people commissioned by local media News 1 and released this week.

“This election follows a period of martial law and impeachment,” said Kim Dae-young, a Democratic Party official. “There were debates about including strong political messages, but we decided instead to build a space where people could gather naturally — through music, dance, and video.”

The campaign’s setlist draws heavily on late-1990s and early-2000s pop acts chosen for their energy and broad appeal. They include Koyote’s Pure Love, from 1999, diva Uhm Jung-hwa’s Festival from the same year.

Professional dancer Yim Young-hwan, who was hired by the liberal party to join the campaign, has choreographed several of the performances. The dance routines are deliberately simple, with occasional flourishes to grab attention, and to make it easy for people to follow. “We wanted people to say, ‘Wow,’ when they saw us,” Yim said.

Lyrics are often adapted to highlight the candidate’s character or policy goals. And choosing older tracks instead of licensing new idol music from the big K-pop companies such as SM Entertainment Inc and Hybe Co reduces costs, according to Kim, the PPP campaign official. Licensing fees per song could reach around 3 million won (US$2,170) to tens of million won, depending on its popularity.

People vote during early voting for the upcoming presidential election at a polling station at the Incheon International airport in Incheon, South Korea, on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

While TV and radio still play a role, Kim noted that digital content now dominates political engagement. Candidate Kim has appeared on major YouTube shows and launched a dedicated channel featuring a 13-song playlist to court online audiences.

Yet despite the digital pivot, the energy of in-person street performances still resonates with many voters.

“When young people perform like this, it lifts the older generation’s spirits,” said Lee Soo-young, a Seoul resident, who joined Lee’s campaign.