China offers ‘battle-tested’ jets to Indonesia

Defence official says Jakarta keeping an open mind on military procurement

A Chinese J-10 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off during a flight training exercise on Feb 2, 2021. (Photo: China Military)

Indonesia says China has offered to sell it J-10 jets, the fighter aircraft that were recently battle-tested in Pakistan’s clashes with India over Kashmir.

The Jakarta government is examining whether the planes widely used by China’s air force meet operational requirements and can be integrated into Indonesia’s existing systems, Deputy Defence Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto said on Wednesday.

He said the jets were offered during a visit by Indonesian Air Force officials to China, but emphasised that the assessment remains preliminary and that Jakarta hasn’t dispatched a team to conduct a technical evaluation or pursue the offer further.

“This is just an offer,” Taufanto said.

Indonesia’s consideration of the J-10 comes as military spending rises worldwide, driven in part by conflicts including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The talks also highlight Jakarta’s effort to diversify suppliers as part of its broader military modernisation push under President Prabowo Subianto, a former general who has pledged to upgrade the country’s air and naval capabilities while keeping Indonesia diplomatically neutral.

The J-10, developed by Avic Chengdu Aircraft Co Ltd, is a single-engine, multirole fighter that saw action in the recent conflict between Pakistan, China’s closest defence partner, and India.

Islamabad acquired a fleet of J-10C jets in 2022, in what was seen as a response to India’s acquisition of French Rafale aircraft — the same model Jakarta is procuring under a separate deal.

Indonesia has bought munitions and air surveillance systems from China in the past, but not jet fighters. A major arms purchase would mark a significant deepening of ties with Beijing, Indonesia’s largest trading partner and a key source of foreign investment.

Under Prabowo, Indonesia has been exploring various options for fighters from traditional defence partners and new countries alike. It has played a role in South Korea’s development of the KF-21 supersonic jet, and in April Prabowo signalled that he was interested in Turkey’s plan to develop a fifth-generation KAAN fighter jet.

Bloomberg News recently reported that Prabowo had also instructed defence officials to considering reviving past plans to buy F-15EX jets from the US manufacturer Boeing.

Taufanto said Indonesia’s approach to procurement reflects a pragmatic, non-aligned defence strategy, giving the country broad latitude to pursue military deals across a range of partners.

“If we find that the jet performs well, meets our criteria, and comes at a good price, why not?” he said, referring to the J-10. “We’re not bound by any alliance, so we can source weapons from any country, including China.”