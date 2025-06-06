Trump ban on Harvard foreign students’ US entry blocked for now

Pedestrians walk through Harvard Yard on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US, on Wednesday. (Bloomberg photo)

Harvard University won a temporary reprieve from President Donald Trump’s ban on its international students entering the US, a legal setback for the administration in its high-profile fight with the school.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs ruled Thursday that the government can’t enforce Trump’s proclamation that escalates his feud with the university over foreign students.

The judge ruled after Harvard amended a May 23 lawsuit over another US order to stop Harvard from enrolling international students. Burroughs had already blocked that effort.