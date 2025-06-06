Six-year-old among group arrested over killing of Myanmar general

Myanmar’s military has arrested a six-year-old girl as part of a group it labelled “terrorists” in connection with the assassination of a retired general and former diplomat, according to a junta-run newspaper on Friday.

Cho Htun Aung, 68, a retired brigadier general who also served as an ambassador, was shot dead in broad daylight on 22 May in Yangon, Myanmar’s commercial capital. The killing is one of the most high-profile assassinations since the country plunged into civil conflict following the 2021 military coup.

The Global New Light of Myanmar reported that 16 suspects — 13 men and three women — had been detained. Among them was a six-year-old girl, identified as the daughter of the alleged gunman. While her face was blurred in the online version of the newspaper, it appeared unredacted in social media posts shared by junta authorities.

Myanmar has been gripped by unrest since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The coup triggered mass protests and a violent crackdown, fuelling a nationwide resistance movement that includes ethnic armed groups and newly formed militias.

Fighting has since spread to urban areas, including Yangon, where guerrilla-style attacks have become more frequent. The junta has labelled many of these groups as terrorist organisations.

The Golden Valley Warriors, an anti-junta insurgent group, claimed responsibility for the killing, stating that Cho Htun Aung was targeted for his continued support of military operations, including those against civilians.

The junta alleged that the group received backing from the National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration formed by ousted lawmakers and activists. It claimed the assassin was paid 200,000 kyat (approximately US$95), a charge the NUG denies.

“It is not true that we are paying people to kill other people,” NUG spokesperson Nay Phone Latt told Reuters.

Since the coup, more than 29,000 people have been arrested, including over 6,000 women and 600 children, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). The group also reports that more than 6,700 civilians have been killed, including 1,646 women and 825 children.

The junta maintains that it does not target civilians and that its operations are aimed at restoring peace and stability in the country.