Malaysia PM urges Thailand and Cambodia to de-escalate tensions

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, on May 31, 2025. (Photo: Bloomberg)

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), on Friday urged Thailand and Cambodia to take measures to reduce tensions amid an ongoing border dispute between them.

"I urge Thailand and Cambodia to continue exercising restraint, take measures to de-escalate tensions, and work towards a peaceful and comprehensive resolution," Anwar wrote on social media platform X, formerly called Twitter.

Anwar said he had engaged with the prime ministers of both countries and appreciated their commitment to resolving the issue peacefully.