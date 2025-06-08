Usyk wants Trump to 'live in his house' to witness war

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk

LONDON - World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has offered Donald Trump the chance to live in his house in a bid to help the United States president understand the war in Ukraine.

Trump had vowed to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine "in 24 hours" if he was elected president.

But there has been no end to Russia's invasion since Trump returned to the White House in 2024.

Ukrainian boxer Usyk, who has been a tireless campaigner for peace in his homeland, believes Trump needs to have a clearer view of the dire situation if he is to find a solution to the crisis.

The 38-year-old has urged the president to join him at his house in Ukraine to see for himself the damage done by the war.

"I advise American President Donald Trump to come to Ukraine and live in my house for one week," Usyk told BBC Sport on Sunday.

"Only one week. I will give him my house. Live please in Ukraine and watch what is going on every night.

"Every night there are bombs and flights above my house. Bombs, rocket. Every night. It's enough."

Trump clashed with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky during a contentious summit meeting in the Oval Office in February.

Trump warned Zelensky to show more gratitude for America's help in peace talks before telling him to leave the White House.

Asked if Trump could be convinced to change his opinion, Usyk said: "I don't know. Maybe he'll understand, maybe he won't."

Usyk, who has won all 23 of his professional bouts, is currently in a training camp to prepare for a rematch with IBF champion Daniel Dubois on July 19 at Wembley.

But the WBC, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion said the war is never far from his mind.

"I worry about what happens in my country. It's very bad because Ukrainian people have died," he said.

"It's not just military people, children, women, grandmothers and grandfathers, too."