Britain to build new nuclear plant for $19 billion

Sizewell B, the last nuclear power station completed in Britain, began operating in 1995. The government has proposed a new plant, Sizewell C, to be built nearby in Suffolk on the country’s east coast. (Photo: Harry Rose/The New York Times)

LONDON - The British government said on Tuesday that it would spend as much as £14.2 billion ($19 billion) on constructing a nuclear power station, a project that is expected to create 10,000 jobs and help light up 6 million homes.

The decision likely means that the giant plant called Sizewell C, whose site on the Suffolk coastline was first identified by the government in 2009, will receive a go-ahead. Much of the funding will come from the government.

EDF, the French state-owned energy group, will build the plant. According to a recent filing, it owns 12% of the project, with the British government holding the rest. Britain hopes to attract other funding.

Nuclear power plants can cost tens of billions of dollars to build, but they have regained favour in recent years in Britain and elsewhere because they produce large volumes of steady electric power with few emissions. The plants are also viewed as a way to enhance energy security.

The emergence of artificial intelligence, with the growing demand for data centres to run those systems, has also raised the appeal of nuclear energy.

Nuclear power accounted for about 14% of Britain’s electricity supply last year.

While announcing funding for the Sizewell plant, the British government also said it had chosen Rolls-Royce SMR, a unit of the aircraft engine maker, as the “preferred bidder” to build so-called small modular nuclear reactors in partnership with a state company called Great British Energy.

The government said it was planning to spend £2.5 billion on the smaller power plants, which are being designed to be largely built in factories rather than on worksites, theoretically cutting labour costs.

Britain also said it would spend a similar amount on nuclear fusion, a technology that could produce large volumes of clean energy if it ever reaches commercial viability.

“We need new nuclear to deliver a golden age of clean energy abundance,” Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said in a statement.

Soaring costs

EDF has experienced major challenges at the other large nuclear power plant under construction in Britain, known as Hinkley Point C, where completion has been delayed for many years while costs have soared. The final price tag for the plant located in Somerset, 200km west of London, could exceed £40 billion.

Proponents of Sizewell C say the lessons learned from Hinkley Point will lower the cost of the new plant. Still, the final price tag is likely to run into tens of billions of pounds.

But Alison Downes, a director at Stop Sizewell C, a group opposed to construction of the plant, said opponents were still hopeful that investors and future governments might shy away from such a costly undertaking.

“This is a huge amount of cash for something that is for all intents and purposes a hugely risky proposition,” she said.

The new plant will be near Sizewell B, which began operating in 1995 and was the last nuclear power station completed in Britain.

The country has a strong rating in nuclear research, but industry experts say that during its long hiatus, Britain’s skills in nuclear construction atrophied, a key reason for the higher costs. The nuclear industry in the United States has also encountered cost overruns.

Still, the British government sees nuclear plants as an attractive option because electric power demand is expected to rise, and the existing plants are aging and being gradually shut down.