Middle East countries close airspace after Israel strikes Iran

Passengers gather in front of the ticket counter of Air India airlines, as the flights got delayed and cancelled after airlines divert flights following Israeli strikes in Iran, in Delhi, India, on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

DUBAI — Airlines traversing the Mideast face new challenges after Israel launched air strikes against Iran, leading several countries in the region to close their airspace.

Israel halted overflights until further notice, as did Iran after ceasing operations at its main airport in Tehran. Neighbouring Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan also closed airspace after Israel struck Iran’s nuclear programme and ballistic-missile sites on Friday.

The attacks mark a major escalation in the standoff between the two adversaries, and risk setting off a wider war in the Middle East. Israel and Iran have periodically exchanged gunfire over the past year, leading to flight disruptions in both countries.

Airlines have been forced to negotiate around narrowing flight corridors with more frequency over the past several years as conflicts escalate across the globe. The detours add to fuel costs, make flights longer and disrupt schedules.

In the past few weeks, operators had to avoid Pakistan and India as the two countries entered a short but deadly fight. Carriers flying into Russia have cancelled and detoured flights as Ukraine expands drone use near Moscow.

Shares of airlines fell across Europe and the Middle East, with Turkish Airlines down 4.5% in Istanbul and Air France-KLM losing 3.4% in Paris.

Friday’s actions will add to the troubles at Air India, which passes over Iran on a sizable portion of its routes. An Air India flight crashed shortly after take-off on Thursday, killing all but one of the 242 people aboard in the deadliest aviation accident in more than a decade.

“Air India’s misery appears to be compounding as the shuttering of airspace between Israel and Iran will mean more detours for India-Western Europe flights,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Eric Zhu and George Ferguson wrote in a note.

These flights account for almost a third of the airline’s capacity, they estimate, and come on top of earlier decisions to reroute around Pakistan. Combined, the diversions “increase distance and time for New Delhi-Paris flights by up to 15%,” they said.

Airspace over Iraq and Iran provides shorter routes for the Gulf carriers flying to Russia and the Americas, and for airlines flying between Europe and some destinations in Asia that are barred from Russian airspace.

Among the airlines that have cancelled flights to Middle East countries or detoured planes on Friday are Dubai-based long-haul airline Emirates and its sister company Flydubai. El Al, Israel’s flag carrier, cancelled all flights departing from Tel Aviv and detoured those set to return.

The conflict between Iran and Israel heated up in April 2024, when Tehran launched a retaliatory missile strike against Tel Aviv, resulting in multiple flight restrictions and detours. Similar disruptions have followed each time Iran and Israel exchanged fire.