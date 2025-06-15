Hong Kong girl, 15, arrested over 'space oil' after dad alerts police

The government has listed etomidate and its three analogues – metomidate, propoxate and isopropoxate – as dangerous drugs since Feb 14. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

Hong Kong police have arrested a 15-year-old after her father reported she was smoking an e-cigarette containing "space oil" at home with her classmate, who is wanted by the force, the Post has learned.

A source said on Saturday that the classmate, who was also 15, brought an e-cigarette, which she claimed contained the anaesthetic etomidate, to the girl's home at Kwong Fuk Estate in Tai Po on Friday night and persuaded her they smoke it together.

When the mother spotted them, the classmate immediately threw the e-cigarette into a rubbish bin and left the flat, according to the insider.

The father, 56, called police at 2.32am (1.32am Thailand time) on Saturday after learning about the incident when he returned home, the source said.

The daughter was arrested on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs, according to the insider, who added that the classmate was wanted by the force.

Space oil is a narcotic typically packaged in e-cigarette capsules and contains etomidate.

Space oil can cause serious physical and mental harm, including addiction, memory loss, seizures, unconsciousness and even death.

To combat the rising popularity of the new type of drug in the city, the government has listed etomidate and its three analogues - metomidate, propoxate and isopropoxate - as dangerous drugs since Feb 14.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, anyone who traffics or makes the substances without authorisation is liable to a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a HK$5 million (20 million baht) fine.

Possession or consumption of the substances in contravention of the ordinance is subject to a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment and a fine of HK$1 million.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said on Saturday that 324 cases involving space oil had been recorded since Feb 14, with 405 people arrested.

He said authorities had seized 12,000 cigarette cartridges that contained space oil, as well as materials that could be used to make 220,000 cartridges.

The tightened controls are part of the government's measures to reduce the prevalence of tobacco, limit the impact of second-hand smoke and better safeguard public health.