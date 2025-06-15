Trump due in Canada as G7 confronts Israel-Iran crisis

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have a beer at the Royal Oak pub in Ottawa before they head to the Group of Seven summit

KANANASKIS (CANADA) - Group of Seven leaders including US President Donald Trump headed Sunday to the Canadian Rockies for a summit that takes on new urgency after Israel attacked Iran.

The three-day gathering in the mountain town of Kananaskis marks the return to the international diplomatic calendar by Trump, who in his second term has been even more emboldened to shatter norms than in his first stint.

Trump is visiting Canada despite his mockery of the United States' northern neighbor, which he has said would be better off as the 51st state.

Tensions have eased since Prime Minister Mark Carney, a former central banker known more for his competence than pizzazz, took over in March from Justin Trudeau, an erstwhile star on the global stage whom Trump made no secret of despising.

Carney had designed an agenda aimed at minimizing disagreements during the summit of the club of major industrial democracies -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

But the leaders will likely see divisions as they discuss Israel's stunning military campaign that began Friday and is aimed at Iran's nuclear program and security apparatus.

Iran has hit back with a barrage of missiles and drones against Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched the attack despite public calls by Trump to step back, as the United States and Iran had been holding talks on a diplomatic resolution over the cleric-run state's contested nuclear work.

Trump nonetheless has since praised Israel's strikes, while also calling on the two sides to "make a deal."

European powers have been cautious. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for restraint and urged Iran to re-enter talks with the United States, while blaming Tehran for escalating tensions over its nuclear program.

Japan, which historically has maintained cordial ties with Iran, made an unusually forceful break with Western allies and denounced Israel's strikes as "completely unacceptable and deeply regrettable."

- Disagreement just below surface -

Another war will also be under discussion in Kananaskis. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is among the invited guests and hopes to speak to Trump, who publicly derided him when they met at the White House on February 28.

Trump had hoped to force Ukraine into a quick deal with Russia but he has grown frustrated after President Vladimir Putin refused US-led appeals for at least a temporary truce.

Trump spoke by telephone with Putin on Saturday both about the Israel-Iran conflict and Ukraine.

Neither issue is expected to figure in a joint G7 communique, with Carney instead seeking only statements on low-controversy issues such as improving supply chains.

Trump, when he last visited Canada for a G7 summit in 2018, bolted out early and from Air Force One tweeted insults about Trudeau and disassociated the United States from the final statement.

G7 leaders have all voiced eagerness to engage Trump but in some cases have made clear their boundaries.

Macron headed to the summit after stopping in Greenland, where he denounced Trump's threats to seize the Danish autonomous territory.

"That's not what allies do," Macron said.

Trump for his part is heading to the summit after attending an unusual military parade in Washington that coincided with his birthday, prompting nationwide protests over steps seen as increasingly authoritarian.

- Trade deadline looms -

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also spoke by telephone Saturday with Trump and called for pressure on Russia over the Ukraine invasion.

She also voiced hope for progress in trade talks. Trump, seeking a radical transformation of a global economic order centered on free trade, has vowed to slap sweeping tariffs on US friends and foes alike on July 9, a deadline he postponed once.

Josh Lipsky, chair of international economics at the Atlantic Council, expected US allies to tread lightly on the tariffs as previous experience showed the "huge risk" if they push Trump too hard.

"If it was a ganging up, I think that would backfire," he said.

Other leaders invited to Kananaskis include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Canada hopes to ease tensions.

Trudeau had accused Modi's government of masterminding the assassination of a Sikh separatist in Canada, which expelled the Indian ambassador, prompting New Delhi to take punitive action of its own.