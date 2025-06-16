Trump orders deportation drive targeting Democratic cities

Trump posted his directive on Truth Social as he departed for the G7 summit in Canada.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Sunday directed federal authorities to ramp up deportation efforts in Democratic-led cities, doubling down on a politicized anti-immigration drive after major protests in Los Angeles.

"We must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America's largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center," he claimed, citing right-wing conspiracy claims that undocumented immigrants are voting in US elections in significant numbers.

Trump has made deporting undocumented immigrants a key priority for his second term, after successfully campaigning against an "invasion" by criminals.

Raids by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in Los Angeles have sparked days of protests, including sporadic violence.

Trump has reacted by deploying 4,000 members of the National Guard and 700 Marines to the Democrat-led city, a move strongly oppposed by the Democratic state governor.

US immigration authorities say most of those arrested during the operation were illegal aliens, many with criminal records.

California has sued to regain control of the National Guardsmen from Trump, arguing he overstepped his authority. That suit is working its way through federal court.

Mayor Karen Bass said on Sunday that an overnight curfew put in place last week to stop vandalism and looting at the protests would be extended for "a couple more days".

She described the fear and anger that have taken hold in the heavily latino city over the immigration raids.

"People are afraid to leave their homes," she said, adding that raids have at times felt "indiscriminate."

"This is the United States. You are not supposed to have to show your papers if you go out in public," she said.

"It's hard for me to believe it's targeted."

Los Angeles was mostly calm on Sunday, the ninth day of protests, with just a handful of demonstrators marching outside City Hall ahead of the curfew.

- 'Get the job done!' -

In a long screed on Truth Social Sunday, Republican Trump charged that ICE agents "are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from Radical Democrat Politicians."

But, he insisted, "nothing will stop us from executing our mission... ICE Officers are herewith ordered ... to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History."

Trump made a litany of grievances against "sick" Democrats, including charges that they "believe in Open Borders, Transgender for Everybody, and Men playing in Women's Sports."

That, he said, was why he wanted ICE and other law enforcement agencies "to FOCUS on our crime ridden and deadly Inner Cities."

He said he had directed his entire administration "to put every resource possible behind this effort, and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia."

Trump said he wanted "our Brave Officers to know that REAL Americans are cheering you on every day."

"To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support. Now go, GET THE JOB DONE!" he wrote.