Air India Dreamliner turns back to Hong Kong following mid-air technical issue

Passengers check flight information display screens at Hong Kong International Airport after flight AI315, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane bound for New Delhi, returned to its origin of Hong Kong, following takeoff due to a suspected technical issue, in Hong Kong on Monday. (Photo: Reuters)

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for New Delhi on Monday diverted back to Hong Kong after the pilot suspected a technical issue in mid-flight.

The Hong Kong Airport Authority said that passenger flight AI315 turned back to the city's airport and requested a "local standby" at around 1pm (12pm Thailand time), before landing safely at around 1.15pm.

The standby term refers to a situation where an aircraft approaching an airport is known or suspected to have developed a defect, but the issue does not pose a significant difficulty in making a safe landing.

Air India said the pilot suspected there was a technical issue and decided to return to Hong Kong for safety precautions.

Flight tracking app Flightradar24 showed that Monday's flight AI315, which left Hong Kong International Airport for New Delhi at 12.16pm after a delay of three and a half hours from its planned departure at 8.50am, returned to the city.

The South China Morning Post has approached the city's Civil Aviation Department for details.

A British Airways flight, also using a Dreamliner, returned safely to London's Heathrow Airport on Sunday after reportedly experiencing a technical issue on the way to the eastern Indian city of Chennai.