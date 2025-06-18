Collision between tankers in Sea of Oman caused by navigational error
text size
World

Collision between tankers in Sea of Oman caused by navigational error

No injuries or any spillage were reported

PUBLISHED : 18 Jun 2025 at 14:28

WRITER: Reuters

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz on Dec 21, 2018.  (File photo: Reuters)
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz on Dec 21, 2018.  (File photo: Reuters)

DUBAI — The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) energy ministry said a collision between two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz was likely caused by a navigational misjudgement by one of the vessels.

In a statement on Wednesday, it cited preliminary information and did not draw any link with an upsurge in electronic interference during the conflict between Iran and Israel.

The Adalynn and Front Eagle oil tankers collided and caught fire on Tuesday 24 nautical miles off the coast of the UAE in the Sea of Oman. No injuries to the crew or any spillage were reported.

After Iran and Israel began firing missiles at each other last week, interference has disrupted navigation systems near the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway between Iran and Oman that handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne oil.

Tehran has not commented on Tuesday's collision or reports of electronic interference.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING