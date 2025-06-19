Governments scramble to evacuate citizens from Israel, Iran

Airspace closures force some to take roundabout routes via third countries

People register before the departure of a bus scheduled to evacuate foreign passport holders, mainly European and Polish, out of Israel, at a meeting point in Tel Aviv. (Photo: AFP)

HONG KONG - Governments around the world are attempting to evacuate thousands of their nationals caught up in the rapidly spiralling Israel-Iran conflict, organising buses and planes and in some cases assisting people crossing borders on foot.

Foreigners have rushed to leave both countries after Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign last Friday targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities, sparking retaliation from Tehran.

But with Israel’s airspace closed and the two countries exchanging heavy missile fire, many people are being evacuated from third countries.

Europe

European countries have already repatriated hundreds of their citizens from Israel.

The Czech Republic and Slovakia said on Tuesday they had taken 181 people home on government planes.

“It was not possible to send the army plane straight to Israel,” the Czech defence ministry said in a statement, citing the air space closure.

“The evacuees were taken to an airport in a neighbouring country by buses. They crossed the border on foot.”

The German government said flights were scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday via Jordan, while Poland said the first of its citizens were due to arrive back on Wednesday.

Greece said it had repatriated 105 of its citizens plus a number of foreign nationals via Egypt, while a private plane with 148 people landed in the Bulgarian capital Sophia on Tuesday.

United States

The US ambassador to Israel on Wednesday announced plans for evacuating Americans by air and sea.

The embassy is “working on evacuation flights and cruise ship departures” for “American citizens wanting to leave Israel,” Ambassador Mike Huckabee posted on social media.

Australia

Australia has started evacuating around 1,500 citizens from Iran and more than 1,200 from Israel — but missile barrages have made it too risky for civilian aircraft to land in either country, its foreign minister said.

“There’s no capacity for people to get civilian aircraft in, it is too risky, and the airspace is closed,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong told national broadcaster ABC.

“We have taken the opportunity to get a small group of Australians out of Israel through a land border crossing.

“We are seeking to try and do more of that over the next 24 hours.”

Pakistan

Pakistan has shut its border crossings with neighbouring Iran, except to Pakistanis wanting to return home.

Around 1,000 Pakistanis have fled so far, including at least 200 students.

The foreign ministry said the families of diplomats and some non-essential staff from Iran had been evacuated.

India

Around 110 students who fled Iran over the land border with Armenia have landed in New Delhi, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

There are around 10,000 Indian citizens in Iran. In Israel there are around 30,000 Indians, according to the country’s embassy in New Delhi.

New Zealand

New Zealand closed its embassy in Iran, evacuating two staff members and their family to Azerbaijan by land.

“If and when opportunities arise to assist the departure of other New Zealanders in Iran and Israel, we will pursue them with urgency,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement Thursday.

Japan

Japan has ordered military planes to be on standby for around 1,000 Japanese nationals believed to live in Israel, and around 280 in Iran, according to government ministers.

The Japanese embassies in Iran and Israel are preparing to use buses to evacuate citizens to neighbouring countries, a government spokesman said, as the war entered its seventh day.

Indonesia

Indonesia is preparing to evacuate around 380 of its citizens currently in Iran by land, Jakarta’s foreign minister said Thursday.

“Flights are no longer possible, so the only way is land route. It will start tonight,” Foreign Minister Sugiono, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said in a video.

Philippines

The Philippines is preparing to repatriate 28 Israel-based Filipino workers out of 178 who asked for help, the Department of Migrant Workers secretary Hans Cacdac said Thursday.

At least 21 Philippine government officials have also crossed into Jordan by land from Israel since the conflict began, the foreign ministry said.