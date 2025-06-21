China, Philippines report encounter in South China Sea
PUBLISHED : 21 Jun 2025 at 13:12

WRITER: Bloomberg News

A Philippine flag flutters from a dilapidated Philippine Navy ship that has been aground since 1999 and became a Philippine military detachment on the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands, in the South China Sea, on March 29, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)
MANILA - China’s coast guard said it drove away a Philippine ship around Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the latest friction in a longstanding rivalry in the strategic waterway.

“The China Coast Guard gradually took necessary measures such as shouting warnings, following and forcing, and water cannon warnings to drive away the Philippine ship,” it said in a statement. 

The Philippine coast guard said its Chinese counterpart harassed the vessel that was distributing fuel to Filipino fishing boats around the Scarborough Shoal, which is located within Manila’s 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

“Despite these aggressive actions, including blocking maneuvers and a water cannon attack that briefly struck the port quarter of BRP Datu Taradapit, the vessel adeptly maneuvered away to avoid significant damage,” it said in a statement late Friday.

China has deployed large coast guard ships and a maritime militia in parts of the South China Sea. To maintain its presence in the waterway, the Philippines supports Filipino fishers by regularly distributing fuel, food and other supplies. 

Since taking office in 2022, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos has bolstered relations with the United States and other countries in an effort to counter China’s expansive and competing claims in the South China Sea, which were invalidated by an international arbitration ruling in 2016.

The strategic waterway is believed to be rich in oil and gas reserves, and is a channel for trillions of dollars of sea-borne trade.

