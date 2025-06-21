Ukraine seeks to build more of its own weapons

Listen to this article

A member of the 110th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fires a howitzer towards Russian troops, at a front line in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine on June 16, 2025. (Photo: Stringer via Reuters)

KYIV - Ukraine has accumulated $43 billion for its defence industry so far this year between local funding and aid from allies, using it to ramp up the production and purchase of drones, artillery and other weaponry, said President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kyiv has also launched a “Build with Ukraine” programme and announced new agreements to be signed this summer, including opening production lines in European countries.

“We will provide the relevant technologies and will produce weapons in their countries for us and for them,” including drones, missiles and possibly artillery, Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv late Friday, adding that steps would be taken to prevent any of the technology ending up in Russian hands.

Ukraine is looking to develop its domestic military capabilities as it attempts to repel Russia’s invasion, well into its fourth year, and wean off dependence on military aid from allies, especially the US.

“It is our priority to maintain America’s support,” Zelensky said, adding that while some European counties have indicated they’ll stick with Ukraine at all costs, “the most difficult situation is without America’s participation.”

Zelensky is expected to attend the NATO summit at The Hague that starts on Tuesday. He has denied that Ukraine faces the destruction of many of the Patriot air defence systems supplied by the United States and other allies since 2022, or lacks weaponry to successfully operate them.

Ukraine’s air defences have also been shored up by the heavy use of interceptor drones, which can shoot down Shahed-type drones used by Russia, he said.

Meanwhile, Kremlin forces continue massive air bombardments across Ukraine. Moscow launched 272 drones and eight missiles overnight, according the regular update from Ukraine’s General Staff. Kremenchuk in the Poltava region, the site of a key oil refinery, was again a target after sustaining new damage a week ago.

Russia also continues to use glide bombs and other weaponry across the front line in Ukraine’s east, as well as in northeastern Sumy and Kharkiv, close to the nations’ border, and in Dnipropetrovsk and other regions.

Zelensky repeated a call for energy restrictions like lower oil price caps on Russian oil — a plan shelved by the European Union this week — as well as sanctions against companies working directly and indirectly with Russia’s defence industry.

Thirty-nine defence companies are involved in the production of Russia’s experimental Oreshnik ballistic missile, of which 21 are not currently sanctioned, he said.