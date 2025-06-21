Balloon crash in Brazil kills eight people

Hot-air balloons rise above Praia Grande, on the Atlantic coast just south of Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo: Tiago P Marcelino via Wikimedia Commons)

SAO PAULO - At least eight people were killed after a hot-air balloon carrying 21 passengers crashed on Saturday in Brazil’s southern state of Santa Catarina, local and state officials said.

The tourism balloon caught fire during the flight in the early morning hours, crashing in the city of Praia Grande, according to the state fire department.

Thirteen survivors were transported to nearby hospitals, according to the fire department.

Videos taken by bystanders and carried on Brazilian television showed the moment when the balloon erupted in flames above the coastal town of Praia Grande, just south of Sao Paulo. The weather conditions were clear.

The basket carrying the passengers plummeted dozens of metres to the ground in flames.

An investigation has begun to determine the cause of the accident.

Praia Grande, on the Atlantic coast, is a popular destination for hot-air ballooning in Brazil.

It was the second fatal balloon accident in the country in just a few days. Less than a week ago, a woman died during a ride in southeastern Sao Paulo state.