US B-2 bombers involved in Iran strikes, US official says

A "No war on Iran" banner is held as people attend an anti-war demonstration in Los Angeles, California, US, June 21, 2025. REUTERS

WASHINGTON: US B-2 bombers were involved in strikes on Iran's nuclear sites announced by President Donald Trump on Saturday, a US official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters had reported earlier on Saturday the movement of B-2 bombers, which can be equipped to carry massive bombs that experts say would be ideal to strike the sites.