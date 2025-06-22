Trump says US successfully attacked 3 nuclear sites in Iran

Listen to this article

US President Donald Trump gestures towards the new flagpole on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday. Trump often suggests that something will happen in "two weeks" when he's looking to buy himself some time. But his latest two-weeks declaration — on possible US military strikes in Iran — comes with unusually high stakes. (Photo: Ron Sachs/CNP/Bloomberg)

The US attacked three nuclear sites in Iran and completed the operation successfully, President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social Post.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space.” Trump wrote.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!Thank you for your attention to this matter.”