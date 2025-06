Trump says Iran must make peace or "we will go after" other targets

US President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation at the White House in Washington, DC, US June 21, 2025, following US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. REUTERS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran must now make peace or "we will go after" other targets in Iran after US strikes that he said "obliterated" Iranian nuclear sites.

"There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," Trump said in a nationally televised speech at the White House.