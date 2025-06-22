Panama cuts internet, cell phones in restive province

Anti-government protests have impacted the major banana-producing region of Bocas del Toro

PANAMA CITY - Panamanian authorities on Saturday partially suspended internet and mobile phone service in a western province where a state of emergency was in effect after two months of anti-government unrest.

Right-wing President Jose Raul Mulino declared the emergency on Friday, suspending freedom of assembly and movement in Bocas del Toro province, where protesters have set up roadblocks and damaged the airport, businesses and offices.

The National Authority for Public Services said on X that based on the emergency decree, "the temporary suspension of mobile phone and residential internet service has been coordinated in the province of Bocas del Toro until June 25."

Internet service would remain available for health care, businesses and government entities, the agency said.

Anti-government protests began almost two months ago in the major banana-producing region of Bocas del Toro.

They turned violent Thursday in the city of Changuinola when groups of hooded individuals looted businesses and partially set fire to a baseball stadium with police officers inside, authorities said.

The unrest has seen one dead, more than 100 arrested, and dozens injured, including 13 police officers, according to authorities.

Mulino has been facing protests on several fronts in recent months.

Workers with US banana giant Chiquita in Bocas del Toro went on strike in late April over pension reforms adopted by Congress, which critics say will force them to work longer.

Chiquita sacked thousands of workers over the strike.

The banana growers' unions called off their protest last week in a bid to reverse the layoffs but other groups have remained at the barricades.

Besides the pension reforms, Panamanians have also been in the streets over a deal Mulino struck with US President Donald Trump in April allowing US troops to deploy to Panamanian bases along the Panama Canal.

The US Embassy in Panama issued a security alert Friday prohibiting American government staffers from traveling to Bocas del Toro "until further notice."