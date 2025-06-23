At least 20 killed in suicide attack on Damascus church

People inspect the damage at the site of a suspected suicide attack at the Saint Elias church in Damascus

DAMASCUS - At least 20 people were killed Sunday in a suicide attack on a church in Damascus, authorities said, with Syria's interior ministry blaming a member of the Islamic State group.

The international community condemned the attack, the first of its kind in the Syrian capital since Islamist-led forces toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December, and the first on a church there since the country's civil war erupted in 2011.

Security remains one of the greatest challenges for Syria's new authorities, whom the international community has repeatedly urged to protect minorities.

The interior ministry said in a statement that "a suicide attacker affiliated with the Daesh (IS) terrorist group entered the Saint Elias church in the Dwelaa area of the capital Damascus where he opened fire then blew himself up with an explosive belt".

AFP correspondents saw first responders transporting people from the site, which was strewn with shattered wood from fittings and pews, with fallen icons and pools of blood seen on the floor. Security forces cordoned off the area.

A health ministry statement carried by state news agency SANA said 20 people were killed and 52 wounded, raising an earlier civil defence toll.

Bystander Lawrence Maamari told AFP that "someone entered (the church) from outside carrying a weapon" and began shooting, adding that people "tried to stop him before he blew himself up".

- 'Heinous crime' -

United Nations special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen expressed "outrage at this heinous crime", calling in a statement for "a full investigation and action by the authorities".

US special envoy Tom Barrack said Washington supported Syria "as it fights against those who are seeking to create instability and fear in their country and the broader region".

Jordan likewise voiced support for "the Syrian government's efforts to combat terrorism and safeguard the country’s security".

France's foreign ministry condemned the "abject" attack, reiterating its commitment to "a transition in Syria that allows Syrians, whatever their religion, to live in peace and security in a free, united, pluralistic, prosperous, stable and sovereign" country.

Syria's foreign ministry described the attack as "a desperate attempt to undermine national coexistence and to destabilise the country".

Ziad, 40, said from a shop near the church that he heard gunfire then an explosion, and saw glass flying at him.

"We saw fire in the church and the remains of wooden benches thrown all the way to the entrance," he said.

The blast sparked panic and fear in the church, which had been full of worshippers including children and the elderly, an eyewitness told AFP, requesting anonymity.

Several people were reported missing, with families searching desperately for their loved ones.

Assad had painted himself as a protector of minorities, who during Syria's nearly 14-year civil war were targeted by numerous attacks, many claimed by jihadist groups including IS.

After the new authorities took power, the international community and visiting envoys repeatedly urged the government to protect minorities and ensure their participation in Syria's transitional process, particularly after sectarian violence erupted in several parts of the country.

- Investigation -

Interior Minister Anas Khattab offered condolences for the victims and said that "specialised teams from the ministry have begun investigations into the circumstances of this reprehensible crime".

"These terrorist acts will not stop the efforts of the Syrian state in achieving civil peace," Khattab said according to a statement.

In an interview earlier this month, Khattab noted the security challenges facing Syria and said that IS had shifted "to studied attacks on strategic targets".

He said IS had attempted "to carry out attacks against the Christian and Shiite community" that the authorities had thwarted.

Last month, IS claimed its first attack on Syria's new government forces.

Also last month, Syrian authorities said they arrested members of an IS cell near Damascus, accusing them of preparing attacks, while another anti-IS operation in the northern city of Aleppo saw the death of one security officer and three IS members.

IS seized large swathes of Syrian and Iraqi territory in the early years of the civil war, declaring a cross-border "caliphate" in 2014.

US-backed Syria Kurdish forces defeated the proto-state in 2019, but the jihadists have maintained a presence, particularly in Syria's vast desert.