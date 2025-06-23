Hong Kong airport suspends driverless bus services after collision

Two vehicles collided at a taxiway intersection near the southwest corner of Terminal 1 at Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday. (Photo: Handout via South China Morning Post)

Hong Kong's airport has suspended the operation of its driverless buses to allow authorities to conduct inspections after two of the vehicles collided in a restricted area.

An expert said on Monday that the incident was not only a "wake-up" call for authorities to review the supplier's technology, but also to step up the use of roadside obstacle detection equipment that could help prevent accidents.

An image circulating online shows the aftermath of the collision on Sunday at a taxiway intersection near the southwest corner of Terminal 1, where a designated give-way line is marked.

The picture appears to indicate that one bus was supposed to stop at the line but drove directly into another shuttle that was travelling on the main taxiway path.

An Airport Authority spokesman told media on Monday that the two driverless vehicles, used to transport staff, had a minor collision within the restricted zone at about 4.20pm (3.20pm Thailand time) on Sunday.

The authority reportedly said neither bus had passengers on board and airport operations were unaffected.

"The Airport Authority is currently investigating the cause of the incident," the spokesman said. "As an immediate measure, all driverless buses have been temporarily suspended from service for further inspection."

The driverless shuttles for staff were introduced in May 2023 and operate 12 hours a day.

The South China Morning Post has contacted the authority for comment.

Ringo Lee Yiu-pui, honorary life president of the Hong Kong, China Automobile Association, said the collision might indicate something was wrong with the vehicles' sensor detection or the airport's network reception systems.

"Theoretically, the vehicles' sensors could have detected each other and avoided the collision. The collision shows there might be mechanical faults or errors in the system. The Airport Authority should make a full account of the cause of the accident quickly," he said.

"This serves as a warning to the government and Airport Authority that it should review the city's driverless technology, not only about the vehicles' capabilities, but also about the supporting measures such as the V2X [Vehicle-to-Everything] roadside assistance by installing roadside sensor units to prevent error."

He said such a system would allow for the real-time sharing of information between vehicles and roadside sensors, potentially allowing navigation issues to be solved remotely and ensuring quicker response times.

Lee said it would be a setback for the airport if it failed to ensure and enhance the technology's safety given that it had plans to roll out autonomous vehicles for carrying visitors between the Skycity development and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge by the end of this year.

Each of these autonomous vehicles will carry a maximum of 16 passengers.

The entire system will be able to carry 500 passengers an hour, per direction, in the initial stage. The authority aims to increase the level to 2,000 passengers.

As of April, the government's Smart Traffic Fund had assisted 13 projects related to autonomous vehicles and similar initiatives, providing about HK$170 million (715 million baht).