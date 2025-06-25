France's Versailles unveils AI-powered talking statues

Versailles announced a partnership with US-based OpenAI and French start-up Ask Mona

VERSAILLES (FRANCE) - Visitors to France's famed Palace of Versailles can now strike up a conversation with talking statues instead of listening to a traditional audio guide, as part of a new collaboration with artificial intelligence companies, the palace has said.

Versailles late Monday announced a partnership with US-based OpenAI and French start-up Ask Mona to bring a modern AI touch to the iconic 17th-century palace.

Curious visitors can delve into Versailles' rich history by scanning a QR code next to one of some 20 garden statues -- triggering interactive conversations in French, English, or Spanish.

"The Palace of Versailles is now testing artificial intelligence, whose tremendous capabilities will greatly enrich the visitor experience," said the museum's president, Christophe Leribault.

The heritage site welcomes some eight million visitors annually, with OpenAI and Ask Mona saying it was a golden opportunity to showcase their technology in a world-famous location.

"Whether you're a heritage expert, a museum curator, or a visitor setting foot in the gardens of the Palace of Versailles for the first time, there's something for everyone," said Julie Lavet, OpenAI's head of European partnerships.

And Ask Mona's president said this partnership is a chance to highlight AI's lesser explored applications.

"Often, when we think of artificial intelligence, we think of it in terms of productivity, but here, it's really artificial intelligence that is a lever for curiosity," said Marion Carre.