Vietnam tycoon to avoid death penalty after law change

HANOI — Vietnam has abolished the death penalty for eight crimes including bribery and embezzlement, paving the way for tycoon Truong My Lan to be spared execution, according to a senior parliament official.

The National Assembly approved changes to the criminal law Wednesday allowing death sentences imposed for these crimes before July 1 to be commuted to life imprisonment, according to Nguyen Truong Giang, deputy head of the parliament’s law committee. The eight crimes also include espionage and acts aimed at overthrowing the government.

Lan was sentenced to death last April after being found guilty of embezzling about US$12.3 billion from Saigon Commercial Bank, Vietnam’s largest-ever fraud case. The 68-year-old lost her appeal against the death penalty in December, but was told she could avoid execution if she returns at least three-quarters of the total embezzled assets, which prosecutors said amounted to an estimated $11 billion.

“This is very good news for Lan and her family and we are waiting to hear from the court officially,” her lawyer Giang Hong Thanh told Bloomberg News after parliament’s approval of the legal changes.

The real estate mogul’s downfall captured global attention due to the severity of the sentence and the vast sums of money involved. She has become the most high-profile case of the ruling Communist Party’s corruption crackdown, which has led to the detention of scores of senior officials and business executives.

Lan still faces decades behind bars after being convicted in a second trial on charges including money laundering and bond fraud. She had her sentence for that trial reduced to 30 years in jail on appeal in April, after initially being given a life sentence.

The changes to the penal code to reduce the use of the death penalty are intended to help Vietnam meet “the requirements of cooperation and expansion of international relations for national development,” state radio Voice of Vietnam reported on its website, citing information from the parliament.