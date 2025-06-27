Spain PM alleges 'genocide' in Gaza as rescuers say 65 killed

Aid distribution in Gaza has been marred by chaotic scenes and nearly daily deaths. (Photo: AFP)

GAZA CITY (PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday became the most prominent European leader to describe the situation in Gaza as a "genocide", as rescuers in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory said Israeli forces killed 65 people.

After more than 20 months of devastating conflict, human rights groups say Gaza's population of more than two million face famine-like conditions.

Israel began allowing supplies to trickle in at the end of May following a blockade of more than two months, but distribution has been marred by chaotic scenes and near-daily reports of Israeli forces firing on those waiting to collect rations.

Israel meanwhile is pressing its bombardment of the territory, in a military offensive it says is aimed at defeating militant group Hamas -- whose October 2023 attack on Israel triggered the war.

Sanchez said Gaza was in a "catastrophic situation of genocide" and urged the European Union to immediately suspend its cooperation deal with Israel.

The comments represent the strongest condemnation to date by the Spanish premier, an outspoken critic of Israel's offensive who is one of the first European leaders, and the most senior, to use the term "genocide" to describe the situation in Gaza.

Speaking ahead of an EU summit in Brussels, Sanchez mentioned an EU report which found "indications" Israel was breaching its human rights obligations under the cooperation deal, which forms the basis for trade ties.

The text cited Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian territory, the high number of civilian casualties, attacks on journalists and the massive displacement and destruction caused by the war.

- Rescuers say Gazans killed -

The director of medical supplies in Gaza's civil defence agency, Mohammad Al-Mughair, told AFP that 65 people had been killed by Israeli forces in the territory on Thursday.

Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal earlier said that several of them were killed while waiting for aid.

The Israeli military said its troops "fired warning shots" in order to prevent "suspects from approaching them" near the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza, where Palestinians gather each night for rations.

Israel says its Gaza offensive is aimed at destroying Hamas and rescuing hostages seized during the October 2023 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel's military campaign has killed at least 56,259 people, also mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The United Nations considers its figures reliable.

- Hungry residents seek food -

"My children have nothing to eat. I haven't had any flour for nearly two months," said Imad al-Attar, a Gaza resident who obtained a bag of flour on Thursday in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

"We just want to eat," said another man, Khaled Rashwan. "We are dying, and no one is paying attention to us. Who can we turn to?"

Gaza's health ministry says that since late May, nearly 550 people have been killed near aid centres while seeking scarce supplies.

The United Nations has condemned the "weaponisation of food" in Gaza, and slammed a US- and Israeli-backed foundation that has largely replaced established humanitarian organisations in the territory.

The privately run Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) was brought into the territory in late May, but its operations have been marred by chaotic scenes, deaths and neutrality concerns.

The GHF denies deadly incidents have occurred in the immediate vicinity of its aid points.

The US State Department said Thursday it had approved its first direct funding -- $30 million -- for the GHF and urged other countries to follow suit.

Israeli restrictions on media in Gaza and difficulties in accessing some areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by rescuers and authorities in the territory.

The World Health Organization said Thursday that it had delivered its first medical shipment into Gaza since March 2, adding that the nine truckloads were "a drop in the ocean".

- Ceasefire push -

After claiming victory in a 12-day war against Iran that ended with a ceasefire on June 24, Israel said it would refocus on its offensive in Gaza, where Palestinian militants still hold Israeli hostages.

US President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday: "I think great progress is being made on Gaza" to end the Israel-Hamas war and forecast "very good news" following the ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces growing calls from opposition politicians, relatives of hostages being held in Gaza and even members of his ruling coalition to bring an end to the fighting.

Key mediator Qatar said this week it would launch a new push for a ceasefire.

Israel said efforts to return Israeli hostages in Gaza were ongoing "on the battlefield and via negotiations".