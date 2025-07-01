Trump touts ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ for detainees

Listen to this article

Protesters gather outside the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport as they rally against the construction of the “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention centre in the fragile wetlands of the Everglades, in Ochopee, Florida, on June 28. (Photo: Reuters)

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump will attend the opening on Tuesday of a remote migrant detention centre in the Florida Everglades dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” as he pressures lawmakers to deliver a sweeping spending bill aimed at ramping up deportations.

The facility sits some 60 kilometres from Miami in a vast subtropical wetland teeming with alligators, crocodiles and pythons, fearsome symbolism the White House has used to show its determination to purge migrants it says were wrongly allowed to stay in the country under former President Joe Biden’s administration.

“There is only one road leading in, and the only way out is a one-way flight; it is isolated and surrounded by dangerous wildlife and unforgiving terrain,” said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt at a press briefing on Monday.

“This is an efficient and low-cost way to help carry out the largest mass deportation campaign in American history.”

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are debating the details of a bill that could significantly expand funding for deportations. Trump has lobbied fiercely for the bill, which he wants passed before the July 4 Independence Day holiday and includes several of his other tax-and-spending plans alongside tens of billions of dollars for immigration enforcement.

The Republican president, who maintains a home in Florida, has for a decade made hardline border policies central to his political agenda. One in eight 2024 US election voters said immigration was the most important issue.

But Trump’s campaign pledges to deport as many as 1 million people per year have run up against protests in the affected communities, employer demands for cheap labour and a funding crunch for a government running chronic deficits.

The numbers in federal immigration detention have risen sharply to 56,000 by June 15, from 39,000 when Trump took office, government data show, and his administration has pushed to find more space.

Trump has spoken admiringly of vast, isolated prisons built by El Salvador and his administration has held some migrants at the Guantanamo Bay naval base, in Cuba, best known for housing foreign terrorism suspects following the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Lawyers for some of the detained migrants have challenged the legality of the deportations and criticised the conditions in temporary detention facilities.

In promoting the opening of the facility, US officials posted on social media images of alligators wearing Immigration and Customs Enforcement hats. The Florida Republican Party is selling gator-themed clothing.

The complex in southern Florida at the Dade Collier Training and Transition Airport is estimated to cost $450 million annually and could house some 5,000 people, officials estimate.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said he will send 100 National Guard troops there. A portion of the funding is expected to be provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the US government disaster recovery service.

Some local leaders, including from the nearby Miccosukee and Seminole tribes, have objected to the facility’s construction and noted the area’s sensitive environment. The construction has drawn crowds of demonstrators.

“Great facility,” said Trump border czar Tom Homan, in an interview on Monday. “We need more beds. That’s why we need the big, beautiful bill passed.”