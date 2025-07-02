Qantas says flyers’ data targeted in ‘significant’ cyberattack

Qantas Airways planes are parked at the domestic terminal at Sydney airport in Australia, July 1, 2017. Picture taken July 1, 2017. REUTERS

Qantas Airways Ltd expects that a “significant” amount of customer data was stolen by a cyberattack targeting one of its contact centers.

Australia’s biggest airline is investigating how criminals gained access to a third-party platform used by the call center that held the service records of some six million customers, it said in a statement Wednesday.

An initial review confirmed the stolen data included some customers’ names, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and frequent flyer numbers. Credit card details, personal financial information and passport details aren’t held in the system.

The system is now contained, with no impact to the airline’s operations or safety, according to the statement. All Qantas systems remain secure, the carrier said.

“We are continuing to investigate the proportion of the data that has been stolen,” the statement said. “While we conduct the investigation, we are putting additional security measures in place to further restrict access and strengthen system monitoring and detection.”

Qantas has notified the Australian Cyber Security Centre, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner and the federal police.