Tears, prayers, exultation: Diddy radiates relief after partial acquittal

Listen to this article

Crowds follow the verdict in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial outside Manhattan's Federal Court

NEW YORK - His gaze to the ceiling in exultation and hands miming prayer, Sean Combs appeared overjoyed as the jury foreman cleared the music mogul's name of sweeping charges that took a life-sentence in prison off the table.

Combs, 55, was still convicted on two lesser counts related to prostitution, and could serve time. But he and his lawyers hailed the day as a win.

Defense attorney Teny Geragos's eyes welled with tears before jurors had even finished reading the full verdict, clutching Combs's hand before embracing her co-attorney Marc Agnifilo.

Combs, who has been seen in court reading books including "The Power of Positive Thinking," contained himself as the judge thanked jurors, but his relief was palpable.

His lawyer and prosecutors then made competing arguments as to whether he should be released on bond pending his sentencing.

When Judge Arun Subramanian rhetorically asked whether or not Combs wants to return to the notorious Brooklyn prison where he has been held since September 2024, he rapidly shook his head.

Before retiring to a courthouse holding cell where he will await the judge's final decision on bond, Combs voiced thanks and love to his family members, who've been a routine presence during the two-month long proceedings.

The morning's rapid development also saw him softly pump his fists in his lap and mouth thanks to the jury.

- 'Disturbing reality' -

It was a jubilant scene for a defense team that spent seven weeks picking apart harrowing testimony from women who said Combs abused and forced them into sexual marathons with escorts.

The details were often excruciating, as was photo and video evidence of brutal beatings the women testified Combs subjected them to.

The defense never denied the violence, or the sex -- encounters that prosecutors said met legal thresholds for crimes including sex trafficking, forced labor and drug distribution.

Combs led a criminal organization of loyal employees who helped him carry out those crimes and many others with impunity, government attorneys said.

But the defense denied, and even mocked, those allegations.

And jurors took their side.

It was a major blow for prosecutors, who appeared somber as they left the room while the defense celebrations were ongoing.

Outside the courthouse crowds of Combs supporters along with hordes of influencers and content creators -- who've been a constant feature of the proceedings -- amassed to create a circus of sorts, to the point that police barricaded the plaza just outside the building.

Many of those celebrating with an air of "told you so" -- and eagerly crowded the courthouse hoping to catch a glimpse of Combs.

Lawyers rapidly drafted opposing arguments as to why he should return home or stay incarcerated as he awaits sentencing at a later date.

In the meantime, the US Attorney's Office that brought the charges released a serious statement that stood in stark contrast with the chaos outside.

"Sex crimes deeply scar victims, and the disturbing reality is that sex crimes are all too present in many aspects of our society," read the statement. "Victims endure gut-wrenching physical and mental abuse, leading to lasting trauma."

"Prosecuting sex crimes requires brave victims to come forward and tell their harrowing stories,” they continued.

"We and our law enforcement partners recognize the hardships victims endure and have prioritized a victim-centered approach to investigating and prosecuting these cases."