Europe told to ‘step up’ for Ukraine

EU chief says Kyiv faces challenges as US has halted some arms shipments

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (right) is pushing for Ukraine to have membership in the EU. (Photo: AFP)

AARHUS, Denmark - Europe must beef up aid to Ukraine following Washington’s decision to pause some weapons shipments, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as Denmark vowed to use its EU presidency to push for Ukraine’s EU accession.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky was invited to attend the official start of Denmark’s six-month turn at the rotating EU helm, which comes as the United States announced it would stop supplying some weapons to Ukraine.

“It’s a clear message to step up our own support, ramping up our European defence capacities, not only at the level of the European Union, but at the continental level,” von der Leyen told a press conference in Aarhus, Denmark alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Frederiksen meanwhile stressed that the Nordic nation would push for Ukraine membership in the EU.

“Ukraine is a part of our European family, and it has been very important for us that President Zelensky has been able to join us here today… Our European family would not be complete without his presence,” Frederiksen said.

Ukraine launched its bid to become an EU member in the aftermath of Russia’s 2022 invasion, but it has stalled because of opposition from Hungary.

“We must strengthen Ukraine. And we must weaken Russia,” Frederiksen said in a statement earlier Thursday announcing Zelensky’s attendance in Aarhus, Denmark’s second largest city.

Frederiksen has stressed the importance of European security, which she has linked to a strict migration policy, and the country has promised to push the agenda and champion Ukraine during its EU presidency.

Russian strikes have intensified in the absence of progress on resolving the conflict, and the US moves have severely hampered Kyiv, which has relied on Western military support since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“Ukraine is essential to Europe’s security. Our contribution to Ukraine is also a protection of our freedom,” Frederiksen said.

“Ukraine belongs in the European Union. It is in both Denmark’s and Europe’s interest. Therefore, the Danish EU presidency will do everything we can to help Ukraine on their way towards EU membership.”

Working ‘behind the scenes’

Denmark’s Europe minister Marie Bjerre told reporters earlier on Thursday that Ukraine’s EU membership bid was “very important for us”.

“We are still trying to lift the resistance from Hungary,” she said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Ukraine’s membership of the EU would “ruin” the 27-nation bloc.

Using its veto power, Hungary has effectively frozen the accession process.

Ukraine has insisted it still hopes Budapest can be brought around, claiming intensive work is being done “behind the scenes”.

US President Donald Trump has effectively nixed Ukraine’s attempts to join the NATO military alliance.

As Zelensky arrived in Denmark, he announced that Ukraine has signed a deal with US company American company Swift Beat to produce drones for Ukraine’s military.

In a post to X, Zelensky said the company “foresees hundreds of thousands of drones this year alone, with the potential to significantly scale up production in the coming year.”

The Danish government said Thursday’s discussions in Aarhus with von der Leyen and Zelensky would include increased military support, cooperation with the Ukrainian defence industry and new sanctions against Russia.

The Nordic nation has also made repeated calls for Europe to boost defence spending.

Denmark wants to move forward on a European plan presented in March to increase the defence capabilities of EU countries using simplified procedures and loans to finance investments in the European defence industry.

It has already begun increasing its own defence spending, which now exceeds three percent of GDP.