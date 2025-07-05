UK rock legends Oasis kick off 'historic' comeback tour

Oasis last performed together nearly 16 years ago and their reunion has been hotly anticipated.

CARDIFF (UNITED KINGDOM) - British pop legends Oasis kicked off a hotly anticipated worldwide reunion tour in Cardiff on Friday, commencing an unlikely comeback few thought possible nearly 16 years after last performing together.

"Manchester vibes in the area," Liam Gallagher, frontman for the band from the northern English city, told a 74,000-strong crowd in the Welsh capital after coming on stage, reporters inside said.

The 1990s Britpop outfit, who split acrimoniously in 2009, then launched into their first track of the night, the 1995 hit "Hello", followed by "Acquiesce".

A string of hits followed, including "Roll With It" -- a duet by the once-warring Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel -- "Cigarettes And Alcohol", "Stand By Me" and "Supersonic".

"Yes beautiful people! It's been too long," Liam reportedly yelled to the audience early on, with photographs showing him hand-in-hand with his brother Noel at one point.

Oasis play two nights in Cardiff's Principality Stadium to start 41 concerts around the world.

The Gallaghers have put aside their differences for the Oasis Live '25 tour, which includes five hometown gigs in Manchester starting July 11.

Further sold-out British and Irish concerts will follow at London's Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield and Dublin's Croke Park, before visiting other countries.

The band's 1990s gigs are the stuff of legend but the chance to see them perform again was long seen as a remote prospect, following one of music's bitterest break-ups.

- Carnival atmosphere -

Fans began packing Cardiff's stadium from late afternoon, thrilled at the end of that long hiatus.

"It's gonna be life-changing," Omar Llamas, 39, who flew in from Mexico for the event, told AFP as he headed inside after the stadium gates opened.

"It's just incredible to be here," added 30-year-old compatriot Cynthia Flores. "I'm struggling to find the words!

Fans travelled from across the Americas and various European countries to witness what many were calling a "historic moment".

"We've come just for this," said American Mark Cassidy, 31, who flew with a friend from New York for the opening concert.

"We're super excited -- it's a perfect day for it," he added as they basked in summer sunshine.

A carnival-like atmosphere built in Cardiff, with hordes of fans in Oasis t-shirts filling the streets as the sound of the band's various hits drifted through the air.

Crowds packed pubs and outdoor terraces also bellowed out the band's anthems, while merchandise stands did a brisk trade.

"I literally can't wait -- I'm so excited!" Kira, a 25-year-old operations manager from Dundee in Scotland, said after splashing out pound sterling130 ($177) at the official shop on an Oasis hoodie, poster and t-shirt.

She recounted snagging her two opening night tickets in the frenzied online scramble last year.

"We were so chuffed," added her friend Kayla. "We also thought hopefully there was less chance of them splitting up by the first night!"

- 'Rough and ready' -

Oasis announced the comeback tour last August, days before the 30th anniversary of their debut album "Definitely Maybe".

The brothers maintained a war of words about each other for more than a decade, performing individually over those years but never together.

The chaotic clamour for tickets after their surprise reunion announcement devolved into outrage over sudden price hikes that saw Britain's competition watchdog threaten legal action.

Resale tickets costing thousands of pounds have surfaced, while fans have also been targeted by online scams.

Liam appeared to make light of the furore Friday, reportedly telling fans: "Are you having a good time? Was it worth the pound sterling40,000 you paid for the ticket."

Oasis are being supported in the UK by Richard Ashcroft, frontman of British rock band The Verve, as well as 1990s indie band Cast.

Starting his debut tour performance, Ashcroft said he was "proud to be here on this historic night", joking that he felt like he was in Oasis.

He then launched into "Sonnet", the 1997 hit song he released as frontman of The Verve.

The Principality Stadium has its roof closed for both nights.

Oasis reportedly began jamming together months ago, before rehearsing in London more recently.

The band has welcomed several new members for the tour, including a keyboard player and drummer.