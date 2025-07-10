Hopes for migrant deal as Macron wraps up UK state visit

British and French ministers were meeting to thrash out a migration deal. (Photo: AFP)

LONDON — London and Paris were working Thursday to thrash out a deal on undocumented migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats on the last day of the French president's state visit to Britain.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron posed for the cameras outside Downing Street, as they headed inside for a summit with senior ministers focused on the thorny issue and other shared concerns.

They include the volatile situation in the Middle East, continued support for Ukraine and a "reboot" of defence ties including joint missile development and nuclear co-operation.

The two leaders admitted Wednesday the need for a "new deterrent" to curb the small boat crossings, as support for the anti-immigrant Reform UK party soars.

The United Kingdom would tackle undocumented migration with "new tactics" and a "new level of intent", Starmer said in summit opening remarks, adding: "We will agree the situation in the Channel cannot go on as it is."

A so-called "one in, one out" migrant deal, details of which were reportedly still being discussed, would see migrants sent back to France in return for the UK accepting a similar number of migrants with strong asylum cases.

The scheme, which has sparked "serious concerns" among some other European nations, could initially involve around 50 migrants a week, the French daily Le Monde reported.

It would be scaled up later if a pilot scheme demonstrated "proof of concept", The Times newspaper added, quoting a UK government source.

Pomp and politics

The more than 21,000 migrants who have crossed from northern France to southeast England in rudimentary vessels this year alone has become a major political headache for Starmer.

During a meeting with Macron on Wednesday, Starmer outlined his government's policies to tackle issues such as illegal working, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Illegal employment opportunities are one of the "pull factors" which France claims has made the UK particularly attractive to migrants.

Thursday's summit follows two days of events spanning pomp and politics, trade and culture for Macron and his wife Brigitte.

The French first couple were welcomed on Tuesday by King Charles III and Queen Camilla with a horse-drawn carriage procession, a 41-gun salute and a banquet at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Macron and Charles toasted a new "entente amicale" at the lavish state banquet, hailing the importance of cross-Channel relations amid various emergent threats.

Ukraine focus

As part of a mooted defence agreement, the UK and France would order more Storm Shadow cruise missiles -- long-range, air-launched weapons jointly developed by the allies -- while stepping up work on a replacement system, the UK defence ministry said.

The missiles have been shipped to Ukraine in significant numbers to help Kyiv in its war with Russia following Moscow's full-scale 2022 invasion.

Starmer and Macron will also on Thursday dial into a meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing" on Ukraine.

Britain and France are spearheading talks among the 30-nation coalition on how to support a possible ceasefire in Ukraine, including potentially deploying peacekeeping forces.

Starmer's office said this week that the call would "discuss stepping up support for Ukraine and further increasing pressure on Russia".

They will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to the French presidency.

The state visit also saw Macron formally announce the loan of the famous Bayeux Tapestry, depicting the 1066 Norman conquest of England, to the British Museum for 10 months from September 2026.

In return, London will lend French museums the collection from the Anglo-Saxon Sutton Hoo site, one of England's most important archaeological sites, as well as other medieval "treasures".