Philippines orders removal of gambling ads amid addiction fears

Listen to this article

The Philippines’ gaming regulator has ordered the immediate dismantling of all gambling billboards and advertisements across the country amid worries over a growing betting addiction in the Southeast Asian nation.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation or Pagcor has given licensees, suppliers and gaming venue operators until Aug 15 to remove ad materials, including those displayed on public transport vehicles, according to a statement from the agency on Friday.

“Regulating excessive and pervasive gambling advertisements is a critical step in protecting vulnerable sectors of society, especially the youth,” Pagcor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Tengco said. While the gaming agency is mandated to generate state revenue, “we do not want to encourage a culture of gambling addiction,” he said.

The move comes as the gaming industry is under increasing scrutiny following an unprecedented boom in online gambling that critics fear could lead to social problems. In Thailand, the government withdrew a bill to legalise casinos following mounting public opposition.

Revenue from online gaming surpassed that from integrated resort casinos this year for the first time in the Philippines, Asia’s second-largest gambling hub after Macau.

Calls have mounted in Congress to curb online gambling with one lawmaker seeking tighter regulation of the sector. The central bank is also considering limits to gaming access via digital platforms.