Thai textiles shine on Belgium’s iconic Manneken Pis statue

(Photo: กรมทรัพย์สินทางปัญญา)

In a striking fusion of cultural diplomacy and creative design, Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property has teamed up with celebrated young fashion designer Shone Puipia to dress Belgium’s world-famous Manneken Pis statue in traditional Thai textiles.

The initiative marks the first official outfit donation to the City of Brussels in three decades and highlights Thailand’s growing push to promote its soft power through Geographical Indication (GI) products

Shone Puipia, a graduate of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp and founder of the eponymous brand Shone Puipia, was tasked with creating a bold and playful outfit using two iconic GI-registered Thai fabrics: the intricately woven Lamphun Yok Dok silk and the traditional Mae Chaem teen chok fabric from Chiang Mai.

The new ensemble features a modern, humorous twist — a skirt-lifting design playfully titled “Spot the Rabbit, Pick the Flower”. The outfit merges traditional motifs with gender-fluid fashion, dressing the male figure of Manneken Pis in a skirt-trouser hybrid adorned with a decorative bow, symbolising inclusivity and gender diversity.

The Director-General of the Department of Intellectual Property stated that the project aligns with the Thai government's broader soft power policy, aiming to elevate the visibility and commercial potential of Thailand’s GI products on the global stage. To date, 234 GI products have been officially registered.

The Director-General also added that the project not only introduces the beauty and uniqueness of Thai GI textiles to an international audience but also strengthens the creative economy by bridging cultural identity with modern fashion design.