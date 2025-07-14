Phone scams in Hong Kong up 22% in first 5 months of year but losses down

A large advertisement in Central warning the public to check the authenticity of online retailers to avoid being scammed. (Photo: South China Morning Post)

The number of phone scam cases in Hong Kong rose by nearly 22% between January and May compared with the same period last year, but losses fell by almost two-thirds to HK$430 million (1.77 billion baht) as fewer mainland Chinese students were cheated, police said.

Chief Inspector Grace Wong Chi-man of the force's Anti-Deception Coordination Centre said police had recorded 2,574 phone scams in the first five months of 2025, with a 45% year-on-year drop in cases involving mainland students, who typically were swindled out of large sums, contributing to the fall in overall losses.

"It's the direct result of the number of students impacted in these cases. In each case, they're not losing a few thousand, but millions in some cases. The reduction in the number of victims is a major contribution to the amount lost," Wong said.

The 2,574 scams recorded from January to May marked a nearly 22% increase over 2,112 cases in the same period last year. The HK$430 million lost was a 64% year-on-year drop from HK$1.2 billion in 2024.

In the 49 cases where mainland students were victims, losses were HK$44 million, about 10% of the total over the five-month period. The amount lost was 45% less than the HK$81 million stolen over the same period last year.

However, Wong warned that it was still necessary to promote greater awareness among mainland students before the new academic year began between August and October.

Police and the Immigration Department have worked with Beijing's anti-fraud and immigration authorities on a series of promotional videos, which will be played at the city's border crossings with the mainland at the start of the coming school year.

Senior Inspector Joey Wan Pik-yee, also of the anti-deception centre, said mainland students were more susceptible to four types of swindles - click farming, impersonation of officials, fraudulent agents and rental scams.

"Scammers will use employment platforms or pose as merchants to lure students with lucrative part-time jobs to participate in false transactions. Victims will be asked to first pay or provide personal information before suffering losses," Wan said.

Impersonating officials, where scammers threaten victims with criminal prosecution or fine them for fabricated money-laundering charges, has continued to be a main cause of losses among mainland students.

The biggest case recorded in the first five months involved a female first-year university student who was cheated out of HK$9.2 million by scammers. They had impersonated a mainland official between late last year and January.

"She asked her mother and relatives for money to send to the scammers. The whole process lasted three to four months before we discovered the case," Wong said.

The chief inspector said that a mainland university student had also contacted the centre last Thursday after transferring HK$10 million to scammers since April following a call from a sham official.

Chief Immigration Officer Fan Kin-chung warned those seeking talent and student visas to look out for fraudulent agents when submitting their applications.

"The Immigration Department has a designated mechanism to evaluate each visa or permit application strictly. There is no special pathway for guaranteed approval," Fan said.

The department had noticed cases involving mainland applicants paying for fraudulent agent services, Fan said. In such cases, the agent either did not submit the applicant's details after receiving payment or submitted false information.

Fan said authorities had detected a fraudulent visa application via an agency, in which a woman's utility bills in her visa application were found to be false. The woman later admitted in court that she had not lived in Hong Kong and had obtained false documents from an agency to apply for dependant visas for her husband and daughter.

She was later sentenced to 12 months in prison for using a false instrument, Fan said.