Chinese man arrested for secretly filming sex acts with hundreds of men

(Photo from Weibo)

CHINA - A 38-year-old man in Nanjing has been arrested for allegedly disguising himself as a woman to lure over 1,600 men into sexual encounters, which he secretly recorded and distributed online.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, local police detained the suspect on July 5 on charges of disseminating pornographic content. He had gained notoriety on Chinese social media under the alias “Uncle Red”, while Thai users referred to him as “Sister Hong” due to the name used on his online profiles.

Authorities say the man regularly wore heavy makeup, wigs, and long skirts to assume a female identity, luring unsuspecting men to his private residence. Once there, he allegedly installed hidden cameras to film the encounters without the victims’ consent. In some cases, he also manipulated his voice to resemble that of a woman.

These videos were then uploaded to private groups online, where users reportedly paid a subscription fee of 150 yuan (approximately 680 Thai baht) for access. The suspect claimed to have filmed sexual activity with more than 1,600 individuals. However, police suspect this figure may have been exaggerated.

Some victims discovered the leaked footage and filed reports with authorities. While the perpetrator reportedly did not demand money from his victims directly, he would ask for small tokens such as milk, fruit, or even cooking oil.

The case has sparked outrage across Chinese social media platforms. Despite police warnings against sharing the explicit material, many victims’ faces continue to circulate online, with reports that several were identified by friends, family, or even fiancées.

In response to growing public concern, Nanjing's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention announced it would offer health screenings to those affected, although it declined to confirm whether the suspect carried any sexually transmitted infections, citing privacy laws.

Under Chinese law, the distribution of pornographic materials carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. The suspect may also face additional charges for violating the privacy and image rights of the individuals involved.