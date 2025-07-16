Gym thief punished with gruelling workout in Bangladesh

Photo X: @gharkekalesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh - A young Bangladeshi caught stealing from a local gym was spared arrest, but not punishment - instead being forced to perform a gruelling series of exercises that left him in exhausted pain and tears.

He was caught red-handed stealing from the Kutupalong Power Gym Centre in Cox's Bazaar.

Instead of handing him over to police, the gym owner decided on a more "muscular" form of justice - a brutal full-body workout.

His tearful punishment was videoed and posted onine, and quickly went viral.

He was put through a punishing series of exercises including squats, bench presses, push-ups, pull-ups, chest presses and leg presses - many with added weights.

Throughout the punishment he is seen visibly distressed and often in tears, at one point pleading tearfully to be released. (continues below)

Photo X: @gharkekalesh

Photo X: @gharkekalesh

The workout punishment continued until the man was visibly spent and on the verge of collapse.

The viral video sparked divided opinions online. Some criticised the approach as humiliating and inappropriate, while others praised the creative, non-violent method of delivering justice.

Still, questions remain over the legality and ethics of the punishment and making it a public spectacle. source: ABP Live