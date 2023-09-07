Graft-busters name 15 in ‘Boss’ hit-and-run case
published : 7 Sep 2023 at 09:45
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has found 15 senior police officers and prosecutors guilty of mishandling the 2012 hit-and-run case involving Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya.
They include former national police chief Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung, and former deputy attorney-general Nate Naksuk, who dropped the remaining charges against Mr Vorayuth, the NACC said on Wednesday
Also named in the report is Pol Gen Permpoon Chidchob, who was named education minister in the new cabinet this week.
Pol Gen Permpoon, then an assistant national police chief, officially endorsed the decision by Mr Nate in June 2020.
The accident took place on Sept 3, 2012, when Mr Vorayuth rammed his Ferrari into a motorcycle driven by Pol Snr Sg Maj Wichian Klanprasert of the Thong Lor police station.
Mr Vorayuth, then 27, drove off, dragging the victim’s body around 200 metres from the scene.
Three charges were laid against the heir to the Red Bull fortune. His lawyers managed to secure postponements of court appearances on eight occasions, before their client finally fled the country in 2017.
The decision in 2020 by Mr Nate to drop a charge of reckless driving causing death — based on “new” evidence that blamed the dead policeman for the crash — ignited public outrage that led Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to establish a panel to investigate the decision.
The panel found evidence of intervention by officials, law enforcement agencies, public prosecutors, lawyers and witnesses. Among them reportedly were three prosecutors and several high-ranking police officers.
Some were accused of having a role in changing the car’s speed at the time of the fatal crash, and the sudden appearance of new witnesses which resulted in reduced charges against Mr Vorayuth.
The full findings of the report have never been made public.
The statute of limitations has since expired on all but one of the charges in the case. But the charge of reckless driving causing death has been revived and will remain active until 2027.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- Attorney-General: the top legal officer in some countries, who advises the leader of the government - อัยการสูงสุด
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- dragging: pulling - ดึง
- drop charges: to decide that the accusations made against a person are not correct and should not be taken to court - ยกฟ้อง
- endorsed: officially approved - รับรอง
- flee (past form: fled) (verb): to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger or consequences - หนี
- graft busters (noun): an informal term used for the National Anti-Corruption Commission - ปปช. (สำนักคณะกรรมการป้องกันและปราบปรามการทุจริตแห่งชาติ)
- heir: a person who will legally receive money, property or a title from another person, especially an older member of the same family, when that other person dies - ทายาท, ผู้สืบสกุล, ผู้รับมรดก
- intervention: becoming involved in a situation in order to try to stop or change it - การแทรกแซง
- made public (verb): announced; announced to the public; when something that happened is told to everyone - ถูกเปิดเผย
- outrage: extreme anger - ความโกรธอย่างรุนแรง
- postponement: delay - การเลื่อนออกไป
- prosecutors (noun): lawyers whose job is to prove in court that someone accused of a crime is guilty อัยการ - อัยการ
- rammed: hit or pushed with force - กระแทก
- reckless: not thinking about the possible bad effects of your actions - สะเพร่า
- scion (noun): a young member of a family, especially a famous or important one - ทายาท
- statute of limitations: the legal limit on the period of time within which action can be taken on a crime or other legal question - อายุความ