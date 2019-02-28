BangkokPost.com

Section
Wooing them back
Thailand

Wooing them back

With the price of goods and services soaring worldwide, the tourism industry is keeping its fingers crossed that holiday spending will be spared.

Thailand

Govt frets over Rohypnol sales

The government has ordered authorities to sweep out manufacturers and vendors who illegally produce or sell Rohypnol, aka the blue tongue pill, to curb abuse of the drug among teenagers.

Govt frets over Rohypnol sales
Thailand

Senate 'must probe' abuse claim

A former Democrat MP is urging a probe to find the identity of a senator whose alleged mistress, a police corporal, has been accused of abusing a member of their domestic staff.

Senate 'must probe' abuse claim
Thailand

'Few hurdles' likely

The bill to amend the present cannabis and hemp laws has been completed and will go before the House of Representatives for a second reading next week, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

'Few hurdles' likely
Thailand

'Rally is on designated site'

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt has given the green light to a four-day rally counting down to the eight-year limit on Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha's premiership.

'Rally is on designated site'
Thailand

Spreading the word

The Prime Minister's Office spent more money than Shopee on advertising in the first half of this year, but Gen Prayut's spokespeople say it's a necessary investment.

Spreading the word
Thailand

Booze plan flaws

Doctors warn against a plan to extend the operating hours of pubs to 4am, citing the potential for more road accidents and the risk of further Covid-19 infections.

Booze plan flaws
Over the past 76 years, Bangkok Post has sought to serve Thai society by giving the news without prejudice and with the interests of the people upper most in mind.
THAILAND'S SITUATION
Last updated: Aug 21, 2022 at 15:20 hrs.
  Daily New Cases:1,968
  Deaths:32,030
COVID-19
Covid medication to be available at pharmacies soon

Covid medication to be available at pharmacies soon

WORLDWIDE
China and Covid: The cost of infallibility

China and Covid: The cost of infallibility

TRAVELS
Covid caution urged over break

Covid caution urged over break

