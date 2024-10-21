Pheu Thai shrugs off complaints as 'political games'

Thaksin Shinawatra, left, and his daughter and Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra

A petition seeking to disband the ruling Pheu Thai Party is a political game with a friend-turned-foe pulling the strings, according to the party.

Four petitions have been filed with the Election Commission (EC) against Pheu Thai, accusing it of being dominated by former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, the father of Prime Minister and Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Thaksin is not a Pheu Thai member, and coming under the influence of an outsider is against the Political Parties Act and punishable by party dissolution.

The EC has admitted and combined the petitions for investigation.

If compelling evidence supports the allegations, the commission will forward the case to the Constitutional Court to decide on disbandment.

The petitioners -- an anonymous individual; Thai Pakdee Party chairman Warong Dechgitvigrom; Ruangkrai Leekitwattana, a member of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP); and Noppharut Worachitwutthikun, a former key leader of the political group Phirap Khao 2006 -- asked the EC to consider asking the court to dissolve Pheu Thai and five other parties because of Thaksin's suspected unlawful influence.

Their petitions pertain to various instances, such as the coalition government's policy statement to parliament, which reflects striking similarities with Thaksin's suggestions on government policies made earlier this year.

However, the central allegation of undue influence relates to Pheu Thai, and present and former coalition parties meeting Thaksin at his Chan Song La residence in Bangkok on the day Srettha Thavisin was dismissed as prime minister on Aug 14.

The coalition parties named in the petitions are Bhumjaithai Party, United Thai Nation Party, PPRP, Chartthaipattana Party, and Prachachart Party.

The Constitutional Court dismissed Mr Srettha on Aug 14 for appointing Pichit Chuenban, an ex-convict, to the position of PM's Office Minister in violation of the law.

During the Aug 14 meeting, coalition parties and Thaksin discussed possible replacements for Mr Srettha, before deciding Chaikasem Nitisiri should take the position.

Mr Ruangkrai, one of the petitioners, is a member of PPRP which was coalition partner in the previous Srettha administration.

The party leader, Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, did not attend the Aug 14 meeting although the petitioners asked the EC to look into whether the party sent its representative to join on Gen Prawit's behalf.

After Ms Paetongtarn became prime minister, PPRP was ejected from the coalition line-up following a bitter internal party conflict.

One group of MPs, led by former PPRP secretary-general Capt Thamanat Prompow, stayed with the government while the faction headed by Gen Prawit is with the opposition.

Pheu Thai accused the Prawit-faction of turning against it. This is believed to stem from Gen Prawit's rumoured move to give Ms Paetongtarn a run for her money in vying for the premiership. Thaksin is widely respected by Pheu Thai.

Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong on Sunday said it was obvious who was attempting to torpedo the party.

He was responding to reporters' questions whether a petition, understood to refer to that filed by Mr Ruangkrai, was a political game orchestrated in the aftermath of PPRP's exclusion from the Paetongtarn cabinet.

"It's clear as day. All this occurred after we stopped doing business with this party (PPRP)," Mr Sorawong said.

He added Pheu Thai will focus on rebutting the petitions as it has solid evidence to fight the case.

"People can see through the motive of the petitions," said Mr Sorawong, who is also tourism and sports minister.

Pheu Thai list MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard denied Thaksin dominates Pheu Thai, but the EC was duty-bound to investigate the complaints.