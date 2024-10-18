Guru's Weekly Buzz: Oct 18-24

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

EAT

Hairy crab / Summer Palace / Oct 25 to Nov 30

InterContinental Bangkok’s modern Cantonese dining venue is featuring a prized delicacy this season. For a limited time, savour hairy crab flown in from Zhejiang, China, at Summer Palace. The coveted hairy crab is treasured in Chinese gastronomy for the sweetness of its meat, as well as the creamy golden roe it offers. Exclusively available as they mature and migrate from river to ocean in the autumn, savouring these unique crabs is a rare opportunity. Begin with an appetiser of crispy prawn toasted with hairy crab roe sauce or steamed egg white and tiger prawn with hairy crab roe sauce. Variations of the sumptuous sauce enhance braised tofu with scallop, braised asparagus, and braised Dao Ting Udon noodles with seafood. The highlight of the selection is the braised supreme bird’s nest soup with hairy crab roe, along with the option to order a steamed whole hairy crab. The hairy crab menu is available from Oct 25 to Nov 30. Visit the hotel's website.

Culinary compass / Asiatique The Riverfront / Until Dec 30

Embark on a “Culinary Compass", an immersive culinary journey through time and taste at Asiatique The Riverfront at four restaurants: Sirimahannop, Asiatique Ancient Tea House, The Crystal Grill House, and The Siam Tea Room. The experience begins aboard Sirimahannop with a signature cocktail or mocktail, and a canapé. Step into Asiatique Ancient Tea House to savour the flavours of the Middle Kingdom with an enticing appetiser of assorted dim sum. The "Culinary Compass" then navigates to The Crystal Grill House for an international main course. To conclude, a choice of tropical desserts at The Siam Tea Room. Visit the restaurants' websites.

Thai cocoa / Pridi Cacaofevier x Vivin / Until Oct 31

Vivin has launched another episode of "Grocerant Takeover Menu Series", featuring chocolatier and chef Daniel Bucher from Pridi Cacaofevier until Oct 31. Chef Bucher will showcase his exceptional culinary creativity with a special menu titled "The Chocolate Fest Special", featuring savoury and sweet dishes that highlight the beauty and versatility of Thai cocoa. Expect dishes like Smoked tuna and cacao pulp tartare salad, Chocolate crusted bbq duck breast cocoa and Fresh goat cheese and white chocolate crème brûlée. Visit the restaurant's website.

New dishes / Ms.Jigger

Ms. Jigger at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok delivers daily promotions infused with Italian finesse, from the new “Pasta e Vino” weekend combo, to power lunches and innovative, melt-in-the-mouth “MozzaPizzas” available any time. Choices include Fettuccine carbonara, Ravioli with wild mushrooms and truffle cream sauce, Tagliolini with wild mushrooms and Italian sausage, and Linguine with clams in a white wine sauce. The Power Lunch offers an appetiser and main course set or a three-course set with a sweet finale. Highlights include Fettuccine with Wagyu beef ragout, Truffle pizza, Pan-fried seabass and Grilled Luganega sausage with mashed potato. Visit the hotel's website.

Sunday brunch / The St. Regis Bangkok

Viu restaurant at The St. Regis Bangkok has added Mediterranean culinary offerings to its Signature Sunday Brunch with the “At The Table” affair. This presents a family-style dishes, served to the table, beginning with a seafood tower featuring French oysters, Alaskan king crab, Boston lobster claws and Argentinian red prawns, alongside with tempting bites like Rougié Foie Gras Crostini and Octopus Salad “alla Mediterranea”, as well as artisanal Italian cold cuts and cheese. Main courses feature Boston grilled lobster, BBQ pork ribs and Wagyu delights, alongside Australian lamb rack and Alaskan cod fish. Visit the hotel's website.

Celebrate pumpkin / Cafe Madeleine / Until Oct 31

Cafe Madeleine at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River has launched the Pumpkin Spice Latte, embracing the essence of autumn. The drink features pumpkin spices, milk and freshly brewed espresso. For an extra treat, pair it with the signature madeleines or indulge in a Pecan and vanilla truffle. Topped with a swirl of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon, the latte is not just a beverage — it’s a comforting moment in a cup. Visit the hotel's website.

STUFF

Super car / Lamborghini Temerario

Automobili Lamborghini presents Temerario, the all-new super sports car equipped with a twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain that redefines the very concepts of performance, driving pleasure and comfort. Temerario is the second model in the Lamborghini High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) range after the Revuelto, and completes the hybridization of Sant’Agata Bolognese's line-up following the market debut of the Urus SE. The new hybrid powertrain combines an entirely new twin-turbo V8 engine with three electric motors, providing a total power output of 920 CV. The twin-turbo V8 has been designed and developed from scratch in Sant’Agata Bolognese and is the first and only production super sports car engine able to reach 10,000rpm. Also entirely new is the aluminum chassis which, thanks to the use of a cutting-edge high-strength, ultra-light alloy, significantly increases torsional rigidity and contributes to excellent driving dynamics. Experience the super sports car at Lamborghini Bangkok’s showroom.

STAY

New wellness / Layan Life By Anantara

Layan Life By Anantara, a new world-class retreat aimed at transforming the wellness experience has opened at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort. Combining cutting-edge technology and ancient Thai healing traditions, Layan Life offers bespoke three-to-10-day programmes using the "Whole Of Life: approach to wellness that celebrates key life stages. Set within a biophilic designed space of 1,767m² and surrounded by tropical gardens, sandy beaches and the calming Andaman Sea, the space offers programmes created by specialist medical doctors and Thai medicine practitioners. Split across two-storeys, the lower level includes a gym, yoga and Pilates studio with meditation rooms and a hydrotherapy area. The upper floor houses medical and holistic facilities, rooms for consultations, physiotherapy, TTM, aesthetic treatments, IV procedures and medical treatments, including an ice-pod, hyperbaric chamber and hydro colonic therapies. There is also a Thai herbal dispensary where personalised herbs are prescribed. The Food for Life concept has been curated by expert wellness chef Filippo Tawil. Customised packages include three meals per day, specialised treatments, daily group classes, expert wellness talks and special room rates. Visit the resort's website.

JOIN

Jazz alchemy / The Living Room / Oct 22

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit’s premier live jazz lounge will welcome legendary Japanese jazz pianist and top Korean vocalist for a one-of-a-kind concert on Oct 22. The Living Room will see Tsuyoshi Yamamoto and Moon Haewon perform along with Hiroshi Kagawa on double bass and Toshio Osumi on drums. However, on Oct 21, a performance will also be held at the 600-seat Aksra Theater. Yamamoto continues to showcase his musical brilliance with his talented trio band at the age of 75. His latest recording, “A Shade Of Blue”, is a personal love letter to the piano trio format. Haewon is one of Korea’s top jazz vocalists, with a crystal-clear voice that soars above the stage. The former lead singer with pop group Winterplay, she began her solo career in 2016 and her debut album, “Kiss Me”, reached No.1 on the iTunes jazz chart. Her new album with Yamamoto is a must-listen for music lovers. The Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio and Haewon will be supported by the Natt Buntita and Sunny Trio, a special collaboration between two of Thailand’s top jazz artists: talented pianist and composer Rattana “Sunny” Wongsansern, and award-winning vocalist Buntita "Natt" Prachamorn. Email jazzlegendsbkk@gmail.com for tickets.

Live painting / Art Battle Bangkok / Oct 26

Art Battle Bangkok is back for another electrifying night of live competitive painting on October 26 at The Fig Lobby. Art Battle is a global live painting competition held in cities around the world, where artists compete head-to-head, creating works of art in just 20 minutes. The audience votes to decide who will emerge victorious and each event is a unique celebration of creativity and artistic talent. In Bangkok, the stage is set for 12 talented artists to face off in a fast-paced, high-energy art competition in front of a live audience. Each artwork created will be available for a silent auction. Visit Ticketmelon for tickets.

Wine dinner / Igniv Bangkok / Oct 28

Igniv Bangkok at The St. Regis Bangkok will host “A Tour In Spain” Spanish Wine Dinner on Oct 28. Embark on a culinary journey to Spain through its renowned wine regions, including Cava, Rueda, Gran Canaria, Rioja Alavesa, and Tenerife. Curated by head chef Arne Riehn, each course is thoughtfully paired with distinct D.O. origin-assured organic wines from Spain. The experience begins with Las 2 Ces Roxanne Brut 2022 from Cava, complementing the appetisers. Starters are paired with Menade Organic Verdejo 2022 from Rueda. The journey continues with Ikewen Carmelo Santan 2022 from Gran Canaria. The main course is enhanced by Escobal de Ostatu 2021 from Rioja Alavesa and to conclude, a selection of shared desserts is paired with Listan Blanco Gran Reserva Dulce 2022 from Tenerife. Visit the restaurant's website.

Sake dinner / Blue by Alain Ducasse x Shichiken Brewery / Oct 26

For one night only, French gastronomy comes together with Japanese sake on Oct 26. Yamanashi Meijo Shichiken, one of Japan's most prestigious breweries joins forces with Blue by Alain Ducasse to showcase Japanese sake with modern French cuisine, honouring both cultures. The evening will be graced by Ryogo Kitahara, sake master of Yamanashi Meijo and producer of Shichiken sake. Blue head chef Wilfrid Hocquet has created a menu to be paired with Shichiken’s premium sake. As a keepsake, each diner will receive a hand-crafted leather menu cover by Inden-Ya, a traditional lacquerware brand from Yamanashi, Japan. Shichiken also produces "Alain Ducasse Sparkling Sake" with a wide variety of flavours and textures. Visit the restaurant's website.

Sichuan wonders / Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant / Oct 27 to Nov 2

For a limited time only, delight in the bold and vibrant tastes of authentic Sichuan cuisine at Shang Palace Chinese Restaurant at the Shangri-La Bangkok. From Shangri-La Chengdu, the talented trio — wok master Peng Yong, cold dish specialist and chopper chef will dazzle your senses with an array of superb Sichuan specialties. Savour dishes like Chicken mousse consommé, Kung pao Boston lobster, Mapo tofu with wagyu, along with 12 other selections. Visit the hotel’s website.

Film screening / TK Park / Oct 26

The Korean film, Hyu-ga (Our Season) will be the fifth film in the "2024 Contemporary World Film Series" at TK Park (Thailand Knowledge Park, Central World). Directed by Yook Sang-hypo, the film is a moving story of domestic love that traverses two worlds. To quote the Korean Herald: "’Our Season’ is a relatable story for all mothers and daughters." The movie, which will be screened on Oct 26, will be screened in Korean with English sub-titles. The screening is supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand, who will host a reception of snacks and drinks after the screening. The Korean ambassador Park Yongmin will introduce the film. Seating is limited so email filmforum17@gmail.com for tickets.

New location celebration / Base Amarin

Base, Bangkok's award-winning strength and conditioning studio, celebrates the launch of its newest location, Base Amarin, with a unique, neon-lit workout party on Oct 18. The launch event will end with community fitness competitions and games to either view or participate in. Also in celebration of the launch, Base kicks off a 45-day challenge in partnership with Lululemon, starting the day after the event on Oct 19. The goal of the challenge is to complete up to 45 fun fitness tasks, supported by Base’s expert coaching and Lululemon’s top-quality gear. Challenge winners will receive a shopping experience at Lululemon’s new CentralWorld store, receiving a full training outfit. Base Amarin has also launched the Base Run Club, fostering a running community with weekly runs in Lumphini and Benjakitti parks, as well as track sessions at the National Stadium. This initiative offers runners of all levels the chance to improve their performance while connecting with the Base community.

Floral fanfare / Central Chidlom / Oct 24-28

Another year, another flower show at Central Chidlom. It has become a yearly tradition for Central to celebrate another anniversary with a floral show at Central Chidlom. Central Department Store, under Central Retail, marks its 77th anniversary with a spectacular flower show from Oct 24-28 and, as usual, it promises to be the biggest than its predecessors. This should give you a reason to visit Central Chidlom before it soon emerges with a totally new look. This year's theme, "Blooming Life”, presents the awe-inspiring "Avant Gardena" display, where flowers from across the globe are showcased in towering floral sculptures and immersive, tech-driven installations. Every floor of Central Chidlom is transformed into an artistic floral paradise. Visitors will be captivated by the vibrant creativity, with displays inspired by everything from traditional gardens to avant-garde floral art, providing countless photo opportunities.

New location celebration / SF Cinema Lotus's Yala / Until Oct 31

Leading cinema operator SF Corporation has launched SF Cinema Lotus's Yala as a new entertainment landmark in the southern province. All cinemas are equipped with laser projectors, a DTS Surround system and premium seats. With the "Hollywood City" as its decor theme, the new SF Cinema boasts 521 seats across three cinemas. There are two types of seats available. Prime Seat offers comfort with ample leg rooms and under-seat storage while Suite Seat is a for-two leather recliner with more space, mobile phone charging ports and slots for popcorn and drink. The new cinema offers various promotions to celebrate its opening, ranging from half-price tickets for SF+ members for participating movies, free tickets with combo set purchase and more.

USA! USA! USA! / Parc Paragon / Oct 25-27

Embassy of the United States in Bangkok partners up with BMA and Siam Piwat to host “What’s up!, Bangkok” from Oct 25-27 at Siam Paragon's Parc Paragon. Expect the best of cultural products, innovations and food from the US. Browse through "Made In Bangkok" products from local entrepreneurs. Check out an exhibition on the bilateral relationship between Bangkok and Washington, DC and other entertainment. Visit the embassy's Facebook page.

Gamers unite / Thailand Game Show 2024 / Oct 18-20

Thailand Game Show 2024 takes place at Exhibition Halls 3-4 on the ground floor of Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre until Sunday. 50 booths offer various activities for gamers. The highlights include leading video game developers, new games that you can try before anyone else, free games you can play, a treasure hunt and more. Meet two Vtubers Alban Knox and Sony Brisko, as well as game streamers. Shop for gaming gear or show off your cosplay skills.

Two culinary icons / Charity brunch at Blue Elephant / Oct 20

Blue Elephant restaurant organises a charity brunch to raise funds for UNHCR on International Chefs Day, Oct 20. Two culinary icons of Thai cuisine will join forces to support UNHCR’s mission of helping refugees and other forcibly displaced people. Chef Nooror Somany Steppe, the master chef and owner of Blue Elephant restaurant, a Royal Thai Cuisine, together with chef Supinya Junsuta, better known as Jay Fai, will present a special brunch for good causes. Chef Nooror will showcase her signature Massaman lamb and foie gras with tamarind sauce on top of a lavish spread of other gourmet delights. Jay Fai will present, of course, her famous Crab omelette, which will be auctioned as a special highlight of the event. Other activites include a charity raffle and live performances by Thai DJs. Also offering some of his masterpieces for auction is veteran artist Vorasan Supap. To book your seat for Sunday brunch at Blue Elephant on Sukhumvit 13, email bkksales@blueelephant.com or contact Blue Elephant via Line at @blueelephantbkk.