Luxury lingerie for a cause

In light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which falls annually in October, Sirivannavari joins hands with Wacoal to launch the Princess Collection 2024, a limited-edition lingerie and loungewear collection which aims to raise funds in support of breast cancer patients and increase awareness among Thai women nationwide.

Proceeds will be donated to three partner organisations -- the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer, the Kanchanabaramee Foundation and the National Cancer Institute.

Designed and personally photographed by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, the Princess Collection 2024 continues into its second year. This year's concept embraces white and black tones with a gradient ombre effect, adorned with premium lace. The collection features limited-edition graphic print inspired by the Princess's hand-drawn sketches, and highlights the special "Heart of Love" symbol, a universal expression of love, to serve as a reminder of the compassion shared among women.

The Princess Collection 2024 is an annual social initiative by Sirivannavari, in partnership with Wacoal and other allies, aiming to bring about positive change in the lives of many women and hope to raise awareness, provide opportunities for breast cancer screening, and ensure comprehensive, timely treatment for those in need.

The collection is now available at Sirivannavari's flagship store (1st floor, Siam Paragon), at Wacoal shops and counters across 20 leading locations in Thailand, and through Wacoal's online channel at wacoal.co.th.