Learn how to beat office syndrome

PUBLISHED : 22 Oct 2024 at 04:00

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Life

PYONG Rehabilitation Clinic is holding Office Syndrome Summit 2024, at the Crystal Box, 19th floor of Gaysorn Tower, Ratchadamri Road, on Nov 3 from 2-5pm.

This is Thailand's first health conference for working professionals, held to mark the clinic's first anniversary and reflect its commitment to raising health awareness within the country's working community.

The summit aims to provide accurate information and practical solutions to combat office syndrome, a prevalent health issue affecting working professionals.

It will go beyond the common understanding of office syndrome as mere neck and shoulder pain, exploring its broader impact on various bodily systems.

A multidisciplinary panel of six young specialist doctors will touch on six topics covering Office Syndrome; The World of Headache; Airborne Enemy; Over-the-counter Drug Mythbuster; Computer Vision; and Stress & Sleep Management 101.

The line-up of speakers will be Dr Kantapong Thongrong, founder of PYONG Rehabilitation Clinic; Dr Wannakorn Rattanawong; Dr Thatchanapong Jongjaroenyannon; Dr Thanakrit Pongpitakmetha; Dr Kornchai Thaengthong; and Dr Naphat Sirinimnuanakun.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in Q&A sessions and discuss their health concerns directly with the specialist doctors. Topics will include causes, symptoms, appropriate care, preventive measures and recurrence prevention.

They can also experience modern physiotherapy equipment and treatments firsthand with a team of medical professionals.

There is no admission fee but seats are limited to 200 participants. Registrations should be made by Nov 1.

Visit forms.gle/WSE5Qpz8RRBpjSky9.

photo courtesy of PYONG Rehabilitation Clinic

